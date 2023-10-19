SCDC Founder, Odell Abdur-Raheem, on Midas Mindset Podcast: The Journey to Transform Multifamily Real Estate Nationally
EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC), a lead visionary and Top 10 Trailblazer in multifamily real estate, recently had the privilege of being featured on the renowned Midas Mindset Podcast with host Nathan Gold. During the episode, SCDC's Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Odell Abdur-Raheem, discussed his remarkable journey and outlined the company's ambitious goals to revolutionize multifamily real estate across the nation.
SCDC is a dynamic and forward-thinking company dedicated to enhancing communities and lives through their win-win-win model to investors, tenants, and local communities. A revolutionized approach that develops, builds, sells, and manages multifamily properties. As a driving force for positive change in the real estate industry, they are committed to creating vibrant and sustainable living environments for residents while delivering superior returns for investors.
Nathan Gold is globally known for his expertise in high-stakes communications and thought-provoking conversations with industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries. During the episode featuring SCDC, listeners gain valuable insights into the company's journey, vision, and commitment to transforming the multifamily real estate industry.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp's appearance on the Midas Mindset Podcast provides an excellent opportunity for investors, industry professionals, and the public to gain deeper insights into the company's transformative vision and practices.
To listen to the Midas Mindset Podcast episode featuring SCDC, visit: https://www.midasmindsetpodcast.com.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp:
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a distinguished organization committed to driving positive, lasting change within communities. Our core mission is to create a substantial and far-reaching impact, extending well beyond the interests of our investors and tenants. At SCDC, we redefine the concept of value by focusing on the holistic betterment of society, recognizing that profit is only one aspect of our broader responsibility.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp has executive offices in Houston, Texas. For more information: https://www.sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com
Rachel Kay
