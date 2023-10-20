Mother Goose Health and Nest Collaborative Launch National Partnership
Adds Virtual Lactation Support to Innovative Maternity Care Platform
Our model, which has demonstrated improved quality and the ability to lower the cost of care, doesn’t end with childbirth, but instead continues into the postpartum period.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mother Goose Health, the first fully integrated maternity care platform bringing value-based care to obstetrics utilizing proven clinical models, today announced a partnership with Nest Collaborative, the nation's first and largest virtual lactation consultation platform.
The partnership provides new mothers with easier access to preventive lactation support to help them achieve their individualized breastfeeding goals. Through this partnership, parents using the Mother Goose Health platform will have access to Nest Collaborative's network of International Board-Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs). Nest Collaborative provides virtual evidence-based support to address parents’ acute lactation concerns as well as common questions and concerns throughout the entire duration of breastfeeding.
“The Mother Goose Health platform acts as a central hub for maternity care, bringing together patients, maternity care, related providers, and health plans to proactively identify pregnancy-related risks, engage and facilitate appropriate care and execute personalized provider-led plans. Our model, which has demonstrated improved quality and the ability to lower the cost of care, doesn’t end with childbirth, but instead continues into the postpartum period,” said Mother Goose Health chief executive officer Kenneth Levey, MD, MPH. “Many women require additional breastfeeding support, and Nest Collaborative is considered the gold standard in lactation care, so we are extremely excited to partner with them to bring their services to women using our platform.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acknowledges that breastfeeding has many health benefits, and a key strategy to improving public health. Breastfeeding has been shown to correlate with a reduced risk of illness and infections such as asthma, ear infections and severe lower respiratory disease, pediatric cancers, diabetes, obesity, and decreased risks of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). For the mother, breastfeeding can help lower the risks of breast and ovarian cancer and other serious health conditions.
“According to the 2022 CDC Breastfeeding Report Card, breastfeeding rates drop once families leave their birthing setting, so they need additional types of support to facilitate breastfeeding,” said Judith Nowlin, chief executive officer of Nest Collaborative. “By partnering with Mother Goose Health, we are expanding access to breastfeeding support and services that many families would not otherwise have access to.”
Nest Collaborative's nationwide network of International Board-Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs) is available for same-day appointments in all 50 states and multiple languages. Now, parents will have access to support from Nest Collaborative IBCLCs right through the Mother Goose Health app.
Through this partnership, healthcare providers also benefit through the ability to provide their patients with lactation support via a streamlined process with no additional administrative burden for their practice, and health plans benefit from the enhanced member experience, improved health outcomes and eventual reductions in cost of care. The end goal — healthier mothers and healthier babies.
About Mother Goose Health
Mother Goose Health is the first fully integrated maternity care platform to bring value-based care to obstetrics using proven clinical models. The platform uses data analytics and predictive risk modeling to identify pregnancy risks early, unify communication and care, and facilitate clinical interventions faster to reduce the likelihood of preterm birth, NICU stays and other complications. It includes a patient-facing mobile app and a network of maternity care coordinators working in a proprietary clinical software application that connects to the electronic health record. Mother Goose Health offers its app and services for free to patients and providers through contracts with independent health systems and health plans. For more information visit: www.mothergoosehealth.com.
About Nest Collaborative
Nest Collaborative is the creator of the nation's first virtual lactation platform. The company's nationwide network of lactation consultants is available to families for same-day virtual consults, meaning more parents and their health providers have access to the help that creates successful breastfeeding journeys. Nest Collaborative was recently selected as a Finalist in the 2023 UCSF Digital Health Awards in the Next-Gen Telemedicine category. The company was also recognized by Verywell Family as the Best Online Lactation Consultant of 2021, 2022 and 2023, beating out competitors by offering insurance-covered appointments, same-day availability, and group sessions through their offering of Latch Lounge. The company earned first place in the 2022 Yale Innovation Summit's Tech and Digital Health Pitch Contest. For more information, visit: www.nestcollaborative.com
