Commissioning of "Kokul" border checkpoint in Farkhor district

TAJIKISTAN, October 19 - On October 19, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General of the Army Emomali Rahmon first put into operation the border checkpoint "Kokul" in Farkhor district.

The border checkpoint provides the highest level of condition for service, training, accommodation, maintenance of equipment and other necessary facilities.

The Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon commissioned the border checkpoints in Lakhsh, Shamsiddin Shohin districts of Khatlon Province, Rushon, Ishkoshim, Murgob and Khorug city of Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province through videoconference. Heads of checkpoints reported to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan about the readiness of personnel to protect the state border.

In general, on this day, 24 border checkpoints and 96 residences for officers were put in commission on the border of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan, General of the Army, Honorable Emomali Rahmon guided the officers and soldiers using the existing conditions to fully fulfill their military duties and protect the state borders.

The head of state recalled that in 2023, the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan implemented the necessary measures in the direction of construction of modern checkpoints, equipping and construction and commissioning of residential apartments for officers.

In 2024, in the year of 30th anniversary of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan, an additional 12 border checkpoints will be built and put into operation, and modern conditions will be created for officers and soldiers to protect independent Tajikistan on all lines of the state border.