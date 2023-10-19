Welcoming at the airport of Farkhor district

TAJIKISTAN, October 19 - On the morning of October 19, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, arrived in Farkhor district of Khatlon Province in order to open various facilities and get acquainted with the living conditions of the residents.
Honorable guest Emomali Rahmon was warmly welcomed at the airport by the leadership, activists and residents of the district.
