Laying foundation stone of the Palace of Culture in Farkhor district

TAJIKISTAN, October 19 - On October 19, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, participated in the ceremony of laying the foundation stone for the construction of the Palace of Culture in the center of Farkhor district.

As it was said, the building of the Palace of Culture has 3 floors and is intended for 700 seats.

The customer of this facility being the Directorate of Construction of Governmental Facilities of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, it will be built for the amount of 35 million somoni within the framework of improvement and construction measures in the area of 0.65 ha.

Its design and construction work is carried out by specialists of JSC "SANIIOSP".

Honorable Emomali Rahmon, Leader of the Nation, while familiarizing himself with the project of building of the Palace of Culture in Farkhor district, gave useful instructions and advice to the officials in order to complete the design and construction works at a high level, and tasked them with completing the construction works within the specified time.

It was said that with the construction of this cultural facility, the working conditions of the culture figures of the district will improve even more, and it will make the center of the district attractive with its beautiful design.