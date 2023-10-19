Meeting and hand-over of gifts to full orphans from the cities and districts of Kulob region

TAJIKISTAN, October 19 - On October 19, after opening "Oriyono Diagnostic and Treatment Center" LLC in Farkhor rural community, Oriyono village, Farkhor district, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon held a meeting and presented gifts to 100 orphans from Farkhor, Baljuvon, Muminobod, Temurmalik, Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadoni and Shamsiddin Shohin districts.

It is worth emphasizing that President Emomali Rahmon meets with orphans during each of his business trips to the cities and districts of the country and learns about their living conditions.

In the meeting of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan with orphans in Farkhor district, in the framework of social policy and care for orphans, along with decorating the table full of gifts, clothes, financial assistance and sweets were presented to teenagers and young people who were deprived of parental care by the decree of fate.

The orphans happily received valuable and memorable gifts from their humane Leader. It was emphasized that caring for orphans and children from poor families has a special place in the social policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, necessary and effective measures are constantly taken to improve the favorable conditions of their life and education with personal attention and care of the great Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, held a sincere conversation with orphaned teenagers and young people of Farkhor, Baljuvon, Muminobod, Temurmalik, Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadoni and Shamsiddin Shohin districts and encouraged them to study well and excel, to learn professions and crafts, exact and modern sciences, technology and information and communication technology, to enhance feelings of self-awareness and patriotism.