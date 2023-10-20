Eric Chu Receives the David Chapman-Smith Award at the 17th World Federation of Chiropractic Conference

David Chapman-Smith Award with Eric Chu WFC's International Board of Chiropractic Examiners (IBCE) Poster Research Award Executive Committees of Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong at WFC Conference

Dr. Chu is the first Chinese recipient from Hong Kong to be recognized with the lifetime achievement award at WFC Conference

HONG KONG, CHINA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chiropractic Doctors' Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK) is proud to announce that its chairman, Dr. Eric Chun-Pu Chu, has been honored with the David Chapman-Smith Award at the 17th biennial conference of the World Federation of Chiropractic (WFC). Along with this, he was also awarded with the WFC's International Board of Chiropractic Examiners (IBCE) Poster Research Award for a study published in Nature's Scientific Review. Dr. Chu is the first Chinese recipient to be recognized with this lifetime achievement, marking a significant milestone for the chiropractic profession in Hong Kong and China.

WFC President, John Maltby, stated, "Dr. Chu exemplifies the leadership in contemporary chiropractic. He has propelled the science, industry, and profession to unprecedented heights." This accolade further showcases the leading position of Hong Kong in the field of chiropractic under the "one country, two systems" policy.

The WFC, an NGO in official relations with the World Health Organization, represents national associations from seven regions and more than 90 countries worldwide. The 17th conference was held in Gold Coast, Australia, where Dr. Chu received the award from President Maltby.

In his introductory speech, President Maltby highlighted Dr. Chu transformative influence on the chiropractic industry through his various roles. As the co-owner of a publicly-traded healthcare company, an insurance partner, a governmental advisor, a practitioner, a scholar, an association chair, and an entrepreneur, Dr. Chu has made contributions far beyond his responsibilities. His commitment to EPIC healthcare and tireless efforts to elevate chiropractic as a primary healthcare system in Asia make him an outstanding candidate for the award.

Dr. Chu's academic and clinical achievements were also noted. As the first author, he has published more than 90 case reports, consistently pushing the boundaries of evidence-based practice in the field.

President Maltby further acknowledged Dr. Chu's academic accomplishments, which have paved the way for his most ambitious project - the establishment of the Hong Kong Chiropractic College. With the support of the Hong Kong and British governments, Dr. Chu is shaping the future of chiropractic in Asia, providing high-quality East-West education and training for the next generation of Chinese chiropractors.

This award is considered the highest honor in chiropractic, established by WFC in 1991. Since 2015, it has been renamed the David Chapman-Smith Award. To date, only 33 individuals have been recognized in this manner. Dr. Chu is the first Chinese recipient.

On Dr. Chu's win, President Maltby said, "Dr. Chu is recognized as one of the most significant chiropractors of his generation. His remarkable versatility has made substantial contributions in academia, leadership, public education, entrepreneurship, and community service. His transformative influence on policy-making, interdisciplinary collaboration, and education has greatly propelled the development of the chiropractic profession."

Dr. Chu's award has brought immense pride to the Hong Kong medical community, receiving congratulations from many doctors. Representatives from chiropractic associations in the USA and Australia also shared pictures with Dr. Chu.

Reference:

Chu EC, Trager RJ, Lee LY, Niazi IK. A retrospective analysis of the incidence of severe adverse events among recipients of chiropractic spinal manipulative therapy. Sci Rep. 2023 Jan 23;13(1):1254. doi: 10.1038/s41598-023-28520-4.