Meeting of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan with the Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China

19/10/2023

On October 18, 2023, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, during a working visit to Beijing, held a meeting with the first vice premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party Ding Xuexiang.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the opportunity to discuss the current state and prospects for the development of Turkmen-Chinese cooperation, which in recent years, thanks to the mutual efforts of the parties, has been given the status of a strategic partnership.

Speaking about the intention of the parties to continue to closely interact both in a bilateral and multilateral format - within the framework of the largest international and authoritative regional structures, the interlocutors noted with satisfaction the closeness or coincidence of views of the two states on current issues on the world agenda, which contributes to the establishment of a trusting dialogue that meets mutual interests.

Particular emphasis was placed on the relevance of the strategy initiated by our country to revive the Great Silk Road in the current conditions and the PRC concept of “One Belt, One Road”, based on a common historical basis and designed to serve the well-being and prosperity of the states and peoples of the world.

A separate topic of discussion was the issues of Turkmen-Chinese cooperation, which in recent years has received a qualitatively new content. Examples of this are important joint projects, including the grandiose project - the construction of the Turkmenistan-China transnational gas pipeline.

During the meeting, the main approaches of the parties to further building a constructive interstate dialogue were noted, the achieved level of which was highly appreciated by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the visits of the head of Turkmenistan to China this year.

Among the priority areas of bilateral cooperation were the trade and economic sphere, fuel and energy and transport and communications sectors, industry, agriculture, etc. In this regard, noting the impressive potential of partnership in a variety of areas, the sides exchanged views on the possibilities of building up productive relations in areas where mutual efforts are seen to be most effective.

Much attention was paid to the issues of intensifying traditional cultural and humanitarian ties that contribute to strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between the Turkmen and Chinese peoples.

The established close ties between legislative bodies were noted, as evidenced by the creation of an inter-parliamentary friendly group of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China.