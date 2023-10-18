Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 18, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 18, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:10 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Curry.

 

Communications Received

 

COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES

Supplemental Report

 

Representative Dave Madsen appointed Vice-Chair of the House and Community Development Committee

 

Respectfully submitted,

Representative Hill-Evans, Chair

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1351

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 404

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in House Bill as Amended by the Senate

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 404

HB 1351

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 1772   Appropriations

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 73           To Appropriations

HB 573        To Appropriations

HB 826        To Appropriations   

HB 1474      To Appropriations

HB 1478      To Appropriations

HB 1556      To Appropriations

HB 1747      To Appropriations

 

SB 84           To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1694      From Health to Human Services

HB 1726      From Judiciary to Housing and Community Development           

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 227        From Health as Committed

HR 234        From Health as Committed

HR 239        From Health as Committed

HR 244         From Health as Committed

 

HB 327        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 626         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 754         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1449      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1465      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1490      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1772      From Appropriations as Amended

HB 842        From Commerce as Amended

HB 1580      From Commerce as Amended

HB 1716      From Commerce as Amended

HB 1417      From Health as Amended

HB 1585      From Health as Amended

HB 462        From Judiciary as Amended

HB 637        From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1399      From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1601      From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1617      From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1481      From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 1751      From Labor and Industry as Committed

HB 913        From Local Government as Committed

HB 1301      From Local Government as Committed

HB 1477      From Local Government as Committed

HB 1567       From Local Government as Amended

HB 1588      From Local Government as Committed

HB 573         From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1351      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

SB 746         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 851         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 500         From Health as Amended

SB 753         From Local Government as Committed

SB 784         From Local Government as Committed

 

Bill Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

SB 152

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 173

A Resolution designating October 20, 2023, as "Kennywood Park Day" in Pennsylvania.         

202-1

HR 223

A Resolution designating the month of October 2023 as "Agent Orange Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.  

202-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, October 30, 2023  at 12 P.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

