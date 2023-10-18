Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 18, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
October 18, 2023
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 5:10 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Curry.
Communications Received
COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES
Supplemental Report
Representative Dave Madsen appointed Vice-Chair of the House and Community Development Committee
Respectfully submitted,
Representative Hill-Evans, Chair
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1351
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 404
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in House Bill as Amended by the Senate
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 404
HB 1351
Bills Referred
HB 1772 Appropriations
Bills Recommitted
HB 73 To Appropriations
HB 573 To Appropriations
HB 826 To Appropriations
HB 1474 To Appropriations
HB 1478 To Appropriations
HB 1556 To Appropriations
HB 1747 To Appropriations
SB 84 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 1694 From Health to Human Services
HB 1726 From Judiciary to Housing and Community Development
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 227 From Health as Committed
HR 234 From Health as Committed
HR 239 From Health as Committed
HR 244 From Health as Committed
HB 327 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 626 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 754 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1449 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1465 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1490 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1772 From Appropriations as Amended
HB 842 From Commerce as Amended
HB 1580 From Commerce as Amended
HB 1716 From Commerce as Amended
HB 1417 From Health as Amended
HB 1585 From Health as Amended
HB 462 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 637 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 1399 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 1601 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 1617 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 1481 From Labor and Industry as Amended
HB 1751 From Labor and Industry as Committed
HB 913 From Local Government as Committed
HB 1301 From Local Government as Committed
HB 1477 From Local Government as Committed
HB 1567 From Local Government as Amended
HB 1588 From Local Government as Committed
HB 573 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1351 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
SB 746 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 851 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 500 From Health as Amended
SB 753 From Local Government as Committed
SB 784 From Local Government as Committed
Bill Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
SB 152
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating October 20, 2023, as "Kennywood Park Day" in Pennsylvania.
202-1
A Resolution designating the month of October 2023 as "Agent Orange Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
202-1
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, October 30, 2023 at 12 P.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.