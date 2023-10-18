Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 18, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 18, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:10 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Curry.

Communications Received

COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES

Supplemental Report

Representative Dave Madsen appointed Vice-Chair of the House and Community Development Committee

Respectfully submitted,

Representative Hill-Evans, Chair

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1351

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 404

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in House Bill as Amended by the Senate

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 404

HB 1351

Bills Referred

HB 1772 Appropriations

Bills Recommitted

HB 73 To Appropriations

HB 573 To Appropriations

HB 826 To Appropriations

HB 1474 To Appropriations

HB 1478 To Appropriations

HB 1556 To Appropriations

HB 1747 To Appropriations

SB 84 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 1694 From Health to Human Services

HB 1726 From Judiciary to Housing and Community Development

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 227 From Health as Committed

HR 234 From Health as Committed

HR 239 From Health as Committed

HR 244 From Health as Committed

HB 327 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 626 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 754 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1449 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1465 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1490 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1772 From Appropriations as Amended

HB 842 From Commerce as Amended

HB 1580 From Commerce as Amended

HB 1716 From Commerce as Amended

HB 1417 From Health as Amended

HB 1585 From Health as Amended

HB 462 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 637 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1399 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1601 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1617 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1481 From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 1751 From Labor and Industry as Committed

HB 913 From Local Government as Committed

HB 1301 From Local Government as Committed

HB 1477 From Local Government as Committed

HB 1567 From Local Government as Amended

HB 1588 From Local Government as Committed

HB 573 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1351 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 746 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 851 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 500 From Health as Amended

SB 753 From Local Government as Committed

SB 784 From Local Government as Committed

Bill Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

SB 152

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 173 A Resolution designating October 20, 2023, as "Kennywood Park Day" in Pennsylvania. 202-1 HR 223 A Resolution designating the month of October 2023 as "Agent Orange Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 202-1

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, October 30, 2023 at 12 P.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.