Navigating the Future of Phenol and Acetone: Challenges, Innovations, and Sustainability in Focus at Bangkok Summit
Future of Phenol and Acetone, Challenges, Innovations, and Sustainability in Focus at CMT’s 20th Phenol / Acetone & Derivatives Conference in BangkokBANGKOK, THAILAND, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The phenol/acetone industry is at a crossroads, facing an array of challenges, from oversupply and shifting trade dynamics to the pursuit of sustainability. The 20th Phenol/Acetone & Derivatives Markets Conference, organized by CMT, is set to unravel the complexities of the industry's future. The event will take place on November 7-8, 2023, in Bangkok, Thailand, and will feature a range of topics essential for industry players.
1. Global Phenol & Acetone Supply/Demand Dynamics: The APAC phenol market, according to ChemAnalyst, is grappling with a decline in prices, primarily due to oversupply and sluggish downstream demand. As Western markets slow down, the industry faces the challenge of reduced purchasing power. The conference will delve into strategies to maintain competitiveness and thrive in these turbulent times.
2. Shifting Trade Flow and the Role of China: China has been ramping up its phenol production capacities. As new facilities come online, how will this impact the global trade flow? Can China become a major phenol exporter, and where will excess capacities find alternative markets? These questions will be explored at the conference.
3. Sustainable Phenol/Acetone Production and Innovation: Sustainability trends are gaining traction in the phenol/acetone industry. Companies are increasingly investing in research and development to develop bio-based phenols, reduce indirect emissions, and offer products with a reduced carbon footprint. Switching to bio-based or alternative raw materials is a significant step toward achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050. The conference will provide insights into the latest developments in sustainable production technology and supply-demand forecasts.
The acquisition of Mitsui Phenol Singapore by INEOS Phenol earlier this year has opened new opportunities for global expansion. Gordon Adams, Business Director of INEOS Phenol, emphasizes the potential for growth in the Asian market and the development of new markets associated with bisphenol A.
"Entering the Asian market via this acquisition gives INEOS Phenol a unique capability to support our global customers’ plans for future growth while also looking forward to developing new markets and customer relationships associated with bisphenol A, which will be a new product for INEOS," says Adams.
The 20th Phenol/Acetone & Derivatives Markets Conference will bring together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to discuss these critical issues and share insights that can drive the industry forward. The conference will provide attendees with the opportunity to gain the latest updates on the industry's most pressing topics, including global supply and demand, sustainable feedstocks, and the future of derivatives markets.
Don't miss this chance to be part of the conversation and explore the future of the phenol and acetone industry. Join us at CMT's 20th Phenol/Acetone & Derivatives Markets Conference in Bangkok on November 7-8, 2023. For more information or to register for the conference, please contact Grace at grace@cmtsp.com.sg.
Grace Oh
Centre for Management Technology
+65 6345 5701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other