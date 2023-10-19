Monex USA, CloudPAYIt Announce Referring Partnership on Global B2B Payments

Revolutionizing Cross-Border Transactions for Seamless Business Operations Worldwide

We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Monex USA, a collaboration that propels CloudPAYit FX to new heights in global financial services.” — Mark K. Buckley, President | CEO of CloudPAYit FX

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudPAYIt FX names Monex USA as its US partner to process corporate FX and international payments in a new referring partnership. Clients referred by CloudPAYIt will process their transactions through a co-branded version of Monex USA Online, a web-based FX and payments platform.

CEO of CloudPAYIt, Mark K. Buckley, stated, "We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Monex USA, a collaboration that propels CloudPAYit FX to new heights in global financial services. This synergy combines CloudPAYit FX's innovative approach to seamless global payments with Monex USA's proven expertise in international finance. Together, we're revolutionizing the way businesses navigate cross-border transactions, offering efficiency, security, and unmatched value. This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering businesses worldwide, and we're excited about the limitless possibilities it brings."

Money USA’s Strategic Partnership Director Emmanuel Serrano commented, “Monex USA is pleased to provide our robust global payment solution to CloudPAYIt via API as they continue to help companies automate processes from invoice to payment reconciliation.”

###

About CloudPAYIt | www.cloudpayit.com/cloudpayitfx | CloudPAYit FX is a financial technology company specializing in streamlining global payments for businesses. Powered by Monex USA, CloudPAYit FX offers an innovative platform that simplifies cross-border financial operations, providing businesses with efficient, secure, and cost-effective solutions. With a focus on delivering seamless international transactions, CloudPAYit FX empowers businesses to easily navigate the complexities of global payments.



About Monex USA | MonexUSA.com | Monex USA has provided corporate clients with industry-leading foreign exchange and international payment solutions for over 23 years. Monex USA is part of the wider financial services group controlled by Monex S.A.P.I. de C.V. (formerly Monex S.A.B. de C.V.) (“Monex”), a global investment-grade financial services institution. Founded in 1985, the Monex group is a global financial services organization that services more than 66,000 clients worldwide. In 2022, Monex managed US$ 303 billion in deliverable FX trades and US$11.1 billion worth of assets. Through its subsidiaries, the group offers financial services in key financial centers worldwide throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia and employs over 2,900 people globally. As part of the Monex Group, Monex USA is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in New York City, Beverly Hills, Chicago, and Miami.