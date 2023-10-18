Meeting with the Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Reza Ashtiani

TAJIKISTAN, October 18 - On October 18, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received in the Palace of the Nation the Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

During the meeting, issues related to Tajikistan-Iran relations and cooperation between the two countries in the field of security were discussed.

Pointing to the intensification of modern threats and dangers, the parties emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation in the direction of countering their manifestations, such as terrorism, extremism, illegal drug trafficking and transnational organized crime.

The two countries supported the expansion of the existing tools of cooperation, as well as the comprehensive implementation of documents and agreements reached in this field.