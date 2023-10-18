Suspects and a Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery in Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery that occurred in Southwest.

On Monday, October 16, 2023, at approximately 10:53 p.m., the suspects exited a vehicle, armed with handguns, and demanded property from the victims in the 600 block of Wharf Street, Southwest. The victims complied. The suspects took their property and money then fled the location in a vehicle.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/xJaxx908ztw

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

