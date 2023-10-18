Tire Recycling and Processing Review Completed With Action Plan Underway

CANADA, October 18 - Released on October 18, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has approved a new action plan for the Tire Stewardship of Saskatchewan (TSS) to improve the tire recycling program based on advice from an independent third-party review requested earlier this summer.

Former Deputy Minister to the Premier and former Deputy Minister of Environment Cam Swan was appointed to review TSS's procurement practices, assess future needs of tire recycling and processing, and provide advice to the Minister of Environment. The review is complete and the report has been accepted by the TSS Board.

"We are confident in a strong and successful future for tire recycling and processing in Saskatchewan," Environment Minister Christine Tell said. "We want to thank Mr. Swan for his work, and look forward to a solid collaborative relationship between industry partners."

The TSS board has committed to implement the following action steps, which will aim to improve the program:

Strengthen TSS procurement practices through SaskBuilds and Procurement.

Update the current payment approach and model to align with other jurisdictions.

Ensure the environmental goals of the program are met with improved communication between industry and TSS management.

These steps will allow TSS to continue to meet their obligations to tire retailers in the province to run an efficient and effective recycling program that protects the environment and meets the needs of the residents of Saskatchewan.

"We thank Cam Swan for the approach taken during the review and appreciate all stakeholders were consulted including retailers, processors, and collectors," TSS Board Chair Colin Fraser said. "TSS looks forward to continuing as the program operator in Saskatchewan, with the goal to run the best tire recycling program that meets the expectations of consumers and our obligations to the environment."

Additionally, TSS will be pursuing a contract with the existing Saskatoon processor, Shercom, for the northern part of the province.

Crumb Rubber Manufacturing will continue to be the processor for the southern part of the province, and the Government of Saskatchewan welcomes their investment in Moose Jaw.

The product stewardship program for TSS will be extended twelve months to accommodate this plan. Mr. Swan will continue to be engaged to help facilitate implementation of the action plan and ensure all parties are satisfied.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Val NicholsonEnvironmentPrince AlbertPhone: 306-953-2459Email: Val.Nicholson@gov.sk.ca