Metaphysical Singer Elaine Silver Performs Halloween Concert at World's First Transhumanist Church in Pompano Beach, FL
Magical Halloween concert with metaphysical singer Elaine Silver at Perpetual Life, Pompano Beach, FL. Costume contest, food truck and family fun!
We are thrilled to host the inspiring and talented Elaine Silver for a magical evening of uplifting music and Halloween concert fun at Perpetual Life for music lovers and fellow seekers of all ages.”POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed New Jersey folk singer-songwriter turned metaphysical musical minister Elaine Silver will perform a magical, uplifting Halloween concert at Perpetual Life, the world's first brick and mortar transhumanist church devoted to radical life extension. The family-friendly show takes place on Thursday, October 25 at 5 p.m. The South Florida community are invited to attend Silver's signature inspirational, spiritual folk music plus costumes, Malvo’s Chill Spot food truck, prizes and more.
— Neal Vanderee, officiator at Church of Perpetual Life
Perpetual Life is the only science/faith based church embracing physical immortality. Welcoming people of all backgrounds who share a belief in unlimited lifespans, providing a hub for transhumanists, cryonicists, singularity advocates and more.
Silver, a gifted vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, has been performing for over 40 years. She has released 22 albums and toured North America and Europe. She has performed with folk legends and worked with mind-body-spirit authors including Marianne Williamson.
In addition to winning the Garden State Music Award for Outstanding Folk Performer, Silver has become a Metaphysical Musical Ministry and speaks and sings at New Thought centers throughout the country. In addition to her acclaimed recordings and authentic live performances, her messages of love, magic and spiritual awakening continue to resonate with listeners.
A family-friendly Halloween concert is a great opportunity to see Silver's talents live. Parking is free. Costumes are encouraged. Malvo’s Chill Spot Food Truck will be on hand, and prizes will be awarded for the best costumes.
For a magical evening of uplifting music plus Halloween fun for all ages, join Elaine Silver on October 25 at Perpetual Life, 950 S Cypress Road, Pompano Beach, FL 33060.
RSVP is required to gain entrance. Go to https://Perpetual.life to register.
About Perpetual Life:
Perpetual Life is the world's first brick and mortar transhumanist church embracing physical immortality. We are the only science/faith based church dedicated to radical life extension.
We welcome people of all backgrounds who share a belief in unlimited lifespans, providing a hub for transhumanists, cryonicists, singularity advocates and more. Through faith in science, we aim to make perpetual life spans possible.
Though not a Christian church, Perpetual Life embraces wisdom from many traditions. We provide fellowship for longevity enthusiasts and act as a central gathering place for the community devoted to limitless living.
Humanity is on the brink of a new era where optimal health and optional death are realities. Join us as we bridge faith and technology to elevate humanity to its next phase of evolution - perpetual life. For more info go to https://churchofperpetuallife.org
About Elaine Silver:
Elaine Silver is an acclaimed New Jersey-born singer-songwriter and metaphysical musical minister who has been performing for over 40 years. A gifted multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, Elaine grew up in a very musical family and was surrounded by music from an early age. She has released 22 albums, toured extensively across North America and Europe, and performed with folk legends like Arlo Guthrie, Pete Seeger and Doc Watson.
Elaine is the recipient of a Garden State Music Award for Outstanding Folk Performer and has been featured nationally on The Wisdom Channel and New Jersey Network’s State of the Arts. Since relocating to Florida in 2000, she has evolved her musical mission into a Metaphysical Musical Ministry, performing and speaking at New Thought centers and progressive churches. She has worked with many best-selling mind-body-spirit authors as a musical accompanist, including Alan Cohen, Deepak Chopra, Wayne Dyer, Brené Brown and Marianne Williamson.
With her catalog of acclaimed recordings, captivating live performances, and uplifting message, Elaine Silver continues to touch listeners with her authentic voice and magical music. She is available for concerts, workshops, keynotes, and special events, bringing her talents to enlighten any audience. For more info or to book Elaine for an invent, go to https://elainesilver.com
Hallelujah by Elaine Silver