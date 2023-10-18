Learn about owls Oct. 26 at MDC's Twin Pines Conservation Center

Body

WINONA, Mo. – Halloween is when owls are often portrayed as creatures of the night that add to humans’ fright. However, these nocturnal birds are actually a fascinating and beneficial part of Missouri’s outdoors.

People can learn more about the species of owls found in Missouri Oct. 26 at the “Owl-O-Ween” program at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona. This free program will be from 6-7 p.m. and will feature live owls furnished by Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/195664

In past centuries, various cultures have associated the distinctive calls of owls with various types of ominous occurrences. However, owls are efficient predators of mice and rats and these hunting skills provide a big benefit to humans. Owls have several fascinating characteristics that make them efficient nocturnal hunters. An owl’s disc-shaped face helps funnel sound waves to its ear openings, which are located on its face, and this helps the birds locate prey in total darkness. Also, owls have serrated feathers on the edge of its wings, a feature which allows for silent flight.

For more information about this or other events at MDC’s Twin Pines Center, call 573-325-1381. The Twin Pines Conservation Education Center is located just east of Winona at 20086 Highway 60.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.