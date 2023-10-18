Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,263 in the last 365 days.

MDC holds women’s duck hunting clinic Nov. 7, followed by two hunts at Busch Conservation Area in December

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to help women discover the fun of duck hunting. MDC is holding a free Women’s Duck Hunting Clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 5-7 p.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance.  Participants will have the chance to go beyond the classroom for first-hand field experience at one of two mentored duck hunts Dec. 2 and 3.

This program is for women ages 16 and up, who have not duck hunted before and want a safe gateway into the sport.  It will cover all the basics of duck hunting.  These will include safety measures, duck habitats and migration, proper cover, clothing, firearms and equipment, and tips on using duck hunting blinds and decoy placement.  The class will also look at duck hunting regulations, limits, and identification.  Attendance at the clinic is required before participating in the hunts.

“If you are a hunter but never had the opportunity to duck hunt, this is a chance to learn how to get started in this rewarding and challenging sport,” said Bryant Hertel, MDC Outdoor Education Center manager.

Women who complete the clinic will then have two options for participating in a mentored hunt:

Interested participants should register online for the hunt of their choice using the links provided above.  Registering for one of the hunts will also enroll them in the clinic.  Interested participants must also be hunter education-certified by the date of the hunt.  MDC will provide all equipment, firearms, and ammunition needed for the hunts.  Participants may also bring their own equipment if they have it.  Both hunts will take place near the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D in Defiance, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to  https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

You just read:

MDC holds women’s duck hunting clinic Nov. 7, followed by two hunts at Busch Conservation Area in December

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more