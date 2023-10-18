Cheyenne Celebrates Milestone as Security Forces Squadron Unveils First Permanent Facility in Over Two Decades

On Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, amid exuberant cheers and applause, the 153rd Security Forces Squadron commemorated the grand opening of their new permanent facility at the 153rd Airlift Wing in Cheyenne, Wyoming, signifying the squadron’s first permanent home in over two decades.

Maj. Gen. Gregory C. Porter, Adjutant General of the Wyoming National Guard, congratulated the wing on its achievement and spoke to the bright future of the squadron, saying, “This is where the discipline, culture, all the trials and tribulations, and all the things that will happen in the future will all occur within these walls. Celebrating this facility is an important milestone.”

For the last two decades, the 153rd SFS had been operating out of temporary facilities, notably a mobile facility that became all but permanent as the years went on. Their unwavering commitment and dedication to their mission were evident, but the lack of a permanent facility often posed logistical challenges. The newly inaugurated building, located on base grounds, now provides them with a state-of-the-art, purpose-built home.

The newly constructed facility boasts cutting-edge technology and modern amenities, including bulletproof glass, ballistic-resistant masonry, and is rated against extreme seismic activity. The facility will serve as a hub for both training and operational activities, supporting the squadron in its mission to protect vital resources, infrastructure, and personnel.

Chief Master Sgt. Douglas W. Rhodes, 153rd Wing Command Chief and former Senior Enlisted Leader of the 153rd SFS, who attended the ceremony, spoke passionately about the squadron’s commitment to their mission. “This moment has been awaited for two decades, a moment that signifies progress, dedication, and the realization of a long-held dream. We gathered here with hearts full of excitement and gratitude to celebrate the ribbon-cutting ceremony of a new chapter in our journey. It is not just a building we’re inaugurating today; it is a testament to perseverance, passion, and resilience of all those who contributed to this journey.”

Brig. Gen. Justin R. Walrath, Assistant Adjutant General of the Wyoming National Guard, echoed these sentiments. “This was home for a whole generation of Security Forces folks, and they did not complain. They were happy that the problem was being addressed, but it was never about them. They really are a team, and it shows every day.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was followed by an open house, allowing attendees to tour the new facility and witness the modern infrastructure that will bolster the squadron’s capabilities.

The 153rd SFS’s new permanent home represents more than just bricks and mortar. It symbolizes a brighter future for the dedicated men and women who serve their country with pride and excellence. As they embark on this new chapter, the Cheyenne community stands ready to support them every step of the way.