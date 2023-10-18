Volume.com Announces Partnership with SAE Institute for the“LIVE @ SAE Institute” Sessions Featuring Jeff Coffin

Volume.com Live @ SAE Featuring Jeff Coffin

SAE Institute and Volume.com to Give Students Real-World Experience and Opportunities Around These Sessions with Top Musicians from the Industry

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volume.com, a pioneer in live-streaming, is proud to announce its collaboration with SAE Institute of Technology, an educational institution dedicated to training the future leaders of the audio production industry. Together, they will launch "Live @ SAE Institute," a live-streaming series hosted at SAE Institute of Technology's professional quality studio facilities nationwide and featured exclusively on Volume.com. This series will showcase some of the music industry’s prominent talents and musicians.

The inaugural "Live @ SAE Institute" session will feature the Nashville-based super-group trio of COFFIN/PERLSON KRAUSS. Join 3x Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Jeff Coffin (Dave Matthews Band, Bela Fleck & the Flecktones), drummer extraordinaire Jordan Perlson (Becca Stevens, Matisyahu, Snarky Puppy, Alison Brown), bass legend Viktor Krauss (Lyle Lovett, Robert Plant & Allison Krauss, Bill Frisell, James Taylor), and special guest keyboardist Rob Burger (Tin Hat Trio, John Zorn, Tom Waits, Elvis Costello). This broadcast will be featured on Volume.com on Oct. 18th at 7 p.m. CST. Fans can claim a free ticket at Volume.com/SAEInstitute

This exciting session will be broadcast live from the SAE Institute of Technology Nashville’s campus. In keeping with SAE Institute of Technology’'s experiential teaching approach, some SAE Institute of Technology students will have the opportunity to assist in the production and gain valuable experience in live-streaming video and audio production.

As a leader in live entertainment, Volume.com is committed to fostering collaboration, innovation, and education within the industry. This partnership with SAE Institute of Technology exemplifies our dedication to empowering the next generation of music industry professionals.

"We are thrilled to join forces with SAE Institute of Technology to bring 'Live @ SAE Institute' to life," said Greg Nacron, COO of Volume.com. "We are excited to be able to provide a unique and educational live-streaming experience for SAE Institute of Technology’s students while bringing in top musicians and concerts to our audience. We look forward to an exciting series of events that will inspire and educate the future of the music industry."

The "Live @ SAE Institute" sessions promise to be an extraordinary fusion of music, education, and entertainment. Stay tuned for more information on upcoming sessions and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

About Volume.com

Volume.com–a music-focused, artist-first streaming platform–connecting creators and music lovers through unforgettable experiences. Volume.com is championing creative autonomy and financial prosperity through easier ticketing, subscriptions, and monetization options for music creators of any size. From top global performers to emerging artists, Volume.com is the ultimate music hub offering a catalog of events, live or on-demand, for fans anytime, anywhere.

About SAE Institute of Technology

SAE Institute of Technology is one of the world’s leading educators in creative media industries, providing aspiring professionals with a foundation of practical and hands-on training in Audio and Entertainment Business. Under the guidance of industry-experienced faculty, students gain the essential skills they need for entry-level jobs in their chosen areas of concentration. SAE Institute of Technology offers professional technology and purpose-built studios and facilities at five campuses in the US, including Nashville, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, and New York