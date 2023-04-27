Andy Frasco Streaming His World Saving Podcast Live For The First Time As Volume.com Takes Over New Orleans JazzFest

Andy Frasco's World Saving Podcast taping live and streaming on Volume.com from New Orleans JazzFest Andy Frasco's World Saving Podcast On Volume Volume.com logo

Partnership with Nolafunk Commemorates a Decade of Musical Legacy In New Orleans with Exceptional Line-Up of National Acts and Local Legends

NEW ORLEANS, LA, USE, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Volume.com's newest sensation, Andy Frasco's World Saving Podcast, with a massive audience of over 45 million tuning in to date, will debut its first-ever live episode, featuring the first-ever live stream and taping of the podcast with special guest Anders Osborne who will be the podcast guest and will join Frasco in a live performance by Andy Frasco & the UN with more special guests.. This promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of the podcast and lovers of live music.

Anders Osborne is a true musical treasure. He is among the most original and visionary musicians writing and performing today. Guitar Player calls him “the poet laureate of Louisiana’s fertile roots music scene.” New Orleans' Gambit Weekly has honored Osborne as the Entertainer Of The Year. OffBeat named him the Crescent City’s Best Guitarist for the third year in a row, and the Best Songwriter for the second straight year.

Volume.com will Live Stream All Series Shows at Republic NOLA.

Republic shows Include Daniel Donato & Cosmic NOLA; Andy Frasco’s Big Night Out In the Big Easy; Dead Feat; Earth Wind & Power; and Two Nights of Voodoo Dead.

The 10th Annual Nolafunk Series During Jazz Fest will be celebrating a 10-year milestone this year in the great city of New Orleans. In keeping with their tradition of providing exceptional musical experiences, the series features an outstanding lineup of unique combinations of musicians and concepts. All shows at Republic NOLA will be live-streamed by Volume.com.

The 10th Annual Nolafunk Series During Jazz Fest includes:

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic NOLA featuring newly announced special guest George Porter Jr. plus Branden Lewis (Preservation Hall Jazz Band) and Kanika Moore (Doom Flamingo) at Republic NOLA on April 28

Andy Frasco’s BIG NIGHT OUT IN THE BIG EASY featuring a live performance by Andy Frasco & the UN, Andy Frasco’s World Saving Podcast Live plus special guests Anders Osborne and the recently announced Jennifer Hartswick of the Trey Anastasio Band at Republic NOLA on April 29.

A blues extravaganza featuring North Mississippi Allstars, Tab Benoit, and Samantha Fish plus recently announced guest Duane Betts at The Fillmore on April 29.

The much-anticipated Jazz Fest late-night staple show, Dead Feat, will showcase an incredible lineup of Anders Osborne, Fred Tackett, and Kenny Gradney of Little Feat, Jackie Greene, Jason Crosby, and Chad Cromwell, as they perform a diverse selection of songs by the Grateful Dead, Little Feat, Anders Osborne, and more at Republic NOLA on May 4.

A high-energy performance by new duo Samantha Fish Ft. Jesse Dayton, along with The Rumble and Eric Johanson at The Civic, also on May 4.

Earth Wind & Power performing the music of Earth Wind and Fire with Oteil Burbridge, Eric Krasno, Nigel Hall, Nate Werth, Dumpstaphunk Horns, Skerik, & more on May 5 at Republic NOLA.

Two nights of Voodoo Dead exploring the Dead’s expansive catalog and New Orleans-influenced staples, it’s gone on to become one of the most sought-after annual late-night staples during Jazz Fest. This year Voodoo Dead will feature Steve Kimock, George Porter Jr. (The Meters), Jackie Greene, Al Schnier (moe.), and John Kimock (Mike Gordon) at Republic NOLA, on May 6 and 7. Papa Mali & Mark Mullins (Bonerama) will be special guests on May 6. More guests are to be announced. These shows usually sell out, and with Dead and Co. in town, expect tickets to be in especially high demand.

The Nolafunk Series During Jazz Fest takes place during the evenings and weekends of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, from April 28 - May 7, 2023. As always, the series features a diverse collection of special performances from musicians inside and outside of the New Orleans cultural sphere who all embrace the spirit and essence of the city.

10th Annual Nolafunk Series During Jazz Fest Lineup:

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic NOLA

Feat. Special Guests George Porter Jr., Branden Lewis (Preservation Hall Jazz Band),

Kanika Moore (Doom Flamingo), and more friends to be announced

Friday, April 28, 2023

11 pm Doors 11:30 pm Show

$25

FREE Stream on Volume.com

Nolafunk X Volume.com Present

Andy Frasco’s BIG NIGHT OUT IN THE BIG EASY

Andy Frasco & the UN + World Saving Podcast LIVE

With Special Guests Anders Osborne & Jennifer Hartswick of the Trey Anastasio Band

Republic NOLA

Saturday, April 29, 2023

9 pm Doors 10 pm Show

$28.50

FREE Stream on Volume.com

Nolafunk & Live Nation Present

Tab Benoit

Samantha Fish with special guest Duane Betts

North Mississippi Allstars

The Fillmore

Saturday, April 29, 2023

8 pm Doors 9 pm Show • $45

Ticket Link for Tab Benoit Samantha Fish NMAllstars April 29

Dead Feat

Anders Osborne, Fred Tackett & Kenny Gradney of Little Feat,

Jackie Greene, Jason Crosby, Chad Cromwell

Republic NOLA

Thursday May 4, 2022

9pm Doors 10 pm Show• $55

$14.99 for live stream on Volume.com

Earth Wind & Power: The Music of Earth Wind & Fire

featuring The Nth Power, Oteil Burbridge, Eric Krasno, Nigel Hall, Skerik, Nate Werth, Dumpstaphunk horns & more Republic NOLA

May 05, 2022

9 pm Doors 10 pm Show • $55

Republic NOLA

$14.99 for live stream on Volume.com

Voodoo Dead

Steve Kimock, George Porter Jr., Jackie Greene,

Al Schnier, and John Kimock plus special guests Papa Mali & Mark Mullins (Bonerama) - 5/6 Only.

Republic NOLA

Saturday, May 6 & Sunday, May 7, 2023 • $49.50

9 pm Doors 10 pm Show Sat

8 pm Doors 9 pm Show Sun

$14.99 per night for live stream

