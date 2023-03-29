Volume.com to Live Stream 10th Annual Nolafunk Series During Jazz Fest From Republic NOLA, New Orleans

Volume.com White Logo Volume.com to Live Stream 10th Annual Nolafunk Series During Jazz Fest Lineup at Republic NOLA

Featuring Daniel Donato, Andy Frasco, Dead Feat, Voodoo Dead, Earth Wind & Power, Anders Osborne, Oteil Burbridge, Eric Krasno, And Many More

NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Frasco’s Big Night Out In the Big Easy Features a Live Performance of Andy Frasco & the UN, Plus Andy Frasco’s World Saving Podcast Live For The First Time In Front of An Audience. Very Special Guest Anders Osborne Will Be A Podcast Guest And Sit In with Andy Frasco & the UN too. More Guests To Be Announced.

The 10th Annual Nolafunk Series During Jazz Fest is a highly anticipated musical extravaganza that takes place during the evenings and weekends of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, April 28 through May 7, 2023. The series features an eclectic line-up of musicians, both local legends and national acts, who embody the spirit and essence of the city.

Volume.com will partner with Nolafunk to stream all of their shows at Republic NOLA during Jazz Fest. In keeping with their tradition of providing exceptional musical experiences with a variety of shows featuring talented artists and special guests. On April 28, Daniel Donato's Cosmic NOLA will take the stage with Branden Lewis (Preservation Hall Jazz Band), Kanika Moore (Doom Flamingo), and more friends to be announced.

The following day, April 29, Andy Frasco's Big Night Out in the Big Easy will feature a live taping of Andy Frasco's World Saving Podcast, which has taken Volume.com by storm, with a massive audience of 45 million and counting. The podcast debuts its first-ever live episode, complete with live streaming and taping with special interview guest Anders Osborne, alongside Andy Frasco and the UN, and other surprise guests.

On May 4th, the much-anticipated Jazz Fest late-night staple show Dead Feat, will showcase an incredible lineup of Fred Tackett and Kenny Gradney of Little Feat, Jackie Greene, Jason Crosby, Chad Cromwell, and Anders Osborne, as they perform a diverse selection of songs by the Grateful Dead, Little Feat, and more.

May 5th brings Earth Wind & Power performing the music of Earth Wind and Fire with a star-studded cast including Oteil Burbridge, Eric Krasno, Nigel Hall, Dumpstaphunk Horns, Skerik, and more.

May 6 & 7, Voodoo Dead will explore the Dead's expansive catalog and New Orleans-influenced staples with Steve Kimock, George Porter Jr. (The Meters), Jackie Greene, Al Schnier (moe.), John Kimock (Mike Gordon), plus on May 6 only, with special guests Papa Mali & Mark Mullins (Bonerama). These shows wil sell out, especially with Dead and Co. in town, so your couch will be the perfect place to experience the shows.

Streaming tickets can be found at - https://volume.com/nolafunk/



10th Annual Nolafunk Series During Jazz Fest Lineup @ RepublicNOLA on Volume.com - Show Dates, Times & Ticket Links

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic NOLA

Feat. Special Guests Branden Lewis (Preservation Hall Jazz Band),

Kanika Moore (Doom Flamingo), and more friends to be announced

Friday, April 28, 2023

11 pm Doors 11:30 pm Show

Live Stream Ticket Link

Nolafunk X Volume.com Present

Andy Frasco’s BIG NIGHT OUT IN THE BIG EASY

Andy Frasco & the UN + World Saving Podcast LIVE

With Anders Osborne

Republic NOLA

Saturday, April 29, 2023

8 pm Doors 9 pm Show

Dead Feat

Anders Osborne, Fred Tackett & Kenny Gradney of Little Feat,

Jackie Greene, Jason Crosby, Chad Cromwell

Republic NOLA

Thursday, May 4, 2022

9 pm Doors 10 pm Show

Earth Wind & Power: The Music of Earth Wind & Fire featuring The Nth Power, Oteil Burbridge, Eric Krasno, Nigel Hall, Skerik, Kanika Moore, Dumpstaphunk horns & more Republic NOLA

May 5, 2022

9 pm Doors 10 pm Show

Republic NOLA

Voodoo Dead

Steve Kimock, George Porter Jr., Jackie Greene,

Al Schnier, and John Kimock

(5/6 Only:) Plus special guests Papa Mali & Mark Mullins (Bonerama)

Republic NOLA

Saturday, May 6 & Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sat - 9 pm Doors 10 pm Show

Sun - 8 pm Doors 9 pm Show



About Volume.com

Volume.com, an artist-first platform, is a live-streaming destination for music fans to watch and connect with their favorite artists, jam bands, festivals, and podcasts. Volume.com features many free live streams as well as ticketed events from your favorite artists and creators.

Volume.com has developed a network of music venues, festivals, and artists, including Nashville’s 3rd and Lindsley, Basement East, and Nectar’s in Burlington, VT- with recent performances from Gov't. Mule, Marcus King from the Ryman Auditorium, Warren Haynes Christmas Jam, and Phil Lesh & Friends. In addition to Andy Frasco’s World Saving Podcast, the platform is also home to the number-one music business podcast "How to Build a Sustainable Music Career" hosted by Emily White.

Volume.com is a free and open platform that helps music creators connect and engage with their audience via live stream performances, concert broadcasts, or exclusive video sessions with easy ticketing, subscriptions, and monetization options for music creators of any size.