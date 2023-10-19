SolarRoyal, LLC unveils ‘Worlds-First’ Full Range Adjustable Temperature and Humidity Sensor for Solar Attic Fans

SolaSensorPRO adjustable temperature & humidity sensor for solar attic fans.

AUSTIN, TX, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SolarRoyal, LLC announces another industry first, the SolaSensorPRO™, a full-range adjustable temperature thermostat and humidity sensor for solar ventilation products. SolarRoyal™ LLC is the leading developer and manufacturer of premium solar ventilation solutions for residential, commercial, and utility applications. No other company in the nation offers a solar ventilation product range like SolarRoyal nor have patented technologies within the solar ventilation product lines.

The SolaSensorPRO™ is the only fully adjustable temperature (60-130 °F) and humidity (20-90 % humidity (%rh)) sensor on the market designed for the ultra-lower power DC (5V-36V) applications that can be set via onboard pin-switch to accommodate the environmental application the solar ventilation fan is installed for. The patent-pending SolaSensorPRO™ is designed as an available accessory for the latest Solar Royal’s solar attic fans (SR1800) as well could also be used on other brands if wiring updates are made before installation.

The SolaSensorPRO™ is designed to allow customized settings for the temperatures and humidity separately that best fit the environmental requirements. For example, low temperatures do not require additional ventilation unless higher humidity comes into play in which then a ~50%rh would override the temperature setting and allow the fan to operate in a 50%rh or higher humidity state. Moderate temperatures also might not require ventilation but if the humidity is above a certain percentage, activating the fan would help reduce the humidity, which will help with condensation.

“SolarRoyal is committed to expanding its specialized products within the energy efficiency and ventilation solutions. The patent-pending SolaSensorPRO™ is another step to address our customer needs and requests,” said Roy Stocker, President of SolarRoyal, LLC.

More information at: https://solarroyal.com

About SolarRoyal:

SolarRoyal LLC, is a privately owned and operated limited liability corporation located in Austin, Texas. Devoted to developing solar-powered, alternative energy products and solutions to enrich the energy-saving process and make products more affordable for everyone. SolarRoyal, LLC is constantly developing additional features in order to evolve with technological advances and utilizing the latest technologies. SolarRoyal is the best certified solar ventilation product (on the market and the only one with multiple patents granted. For more information on SolarRoyal and its products, please visit https://solarroyal.com or call toll free 800-317-4996.