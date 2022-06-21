Solar Royal, LLC unveils the SolaVent™ 30Watt ‘Reversible’ Ventilation Gable Fan and Passive Vent Converter w/Thermostat

SolaVent 30Watt ‘Reversible’ Ventilation Gable Fan SolaVent 30Watt ‘Reversible’ Ventilation Gable Fan Kit SolaVent Logo

SolaVent 30Watt ‘Reversible’ Ventilation Gable Fan (solar fan) and Passive Vent Converter

AUSTIN, TX, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SolarRoyal, LLC announces the launch of another flagship product, the SolaVent™ 30Watt‘ Reversible’ Ventilation Gable Fan (solar fan) and Passive Vent Converter w/thermostat. SolarRoyal™ LLC is the leading manufacturer of premium solar ventilation solutions for residential, commercial, and utility applications. No other company in the nation offers a solar ventilation product range as SolarRoyal.

The 30Watt SolaVent™ is the most versatile ‘Reversible’ gable vent on the market but also converts any existing passive roof vents into solar-powered active ventilation, whether a new install or retrofit to existing commercial and/or residential vents: dormer vents, box vents, ridge vents, turtle vents commercial vents, gables, and turbines. Easy installation with our patent-pending two-piece design and reversible air-flow for multiple unit installation applications. No other gable fan offers the versatilities and/or product quality as the SolaVent™ - period!

“Our company is committed to making the most versatile solar ventilation products more affordable while providing a product that offers everyone the smartest solution for their solar ventilation needs," said Roy Stocker, President of Solar Royal, LLC.

The only purpose-driven reversible fan with applications only limited by one’s imagination. Apartments and multi-housing complexes have passive vents which can easily be converted to active solar ventilation. Crawl spaces, gable vents, garages, homes on peer-n-beam, mobile homes, storage sheds, barns, stalls, chicken coops, etc, are all perfect fits for the SolaVent™.

More information at: https://solavent.solarroyal.com and https://solarroyal.com/solar-attic-fans-austin-tx/

About Solar Royal:

Solar Royal LLC, is a privately owned and operated limited liability corporation located in Austin, Texas. Devoted to developing solar-powered, alternative energy products to enrich the process of saving energy and making these products more affordable for everyone. Solar Royal, LLC is constantly developing additional features in order to evolve with technological advances and utilize the latest technologies. For more information on Solar Royal and its products, please visit https://solarroyal.com or call toll free 800-317-4996.

SolaVent Introduction & Usages