Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,913 in the last 365 days.

Solar Royal, LLC announces upgrade for its premium SR1800 Solar Attic Fan ventilation solution.

solar attic ventilation fan specialists

Premier solar ventilation solutions company

35Watt solar att ventilation solutions

Premier solar attic fan, attic ventilation

Our goal is to make the best solar ventilation solutions on the market with proprietary technologies”
— Roy Stocker

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Royal, LLC announces upgrade for its premium SR1800 Solar Attic Fan ventilation solution.

Austin, TX, USA, May 18, 2023 – Solar Royal’s new 35Watt solar attic fan has been upgraded and incorporates all the latest solar technology to bring you even greater solar panel efficiency in the same sleek, low-profile package. “We are always striving to innovate and bring the best technology on the market to our customers at an economical price. Our goal is to make the best solar ventilation solutions on the market with proprietary technologies,” said Roy Stocker, President of Solar Royal, LLC.

The latest model of Solar Royal’s flagship product, the SR1800 solar attic ventilation fan, uses upgraded monocrystalline cells that are technologically more efficient, allowing our engineers to develop a solar panel that is more effective yet still maintains the exact dimensions.

The new 35Watt solar attic fan is available in three color options: black, brown, and weather-wood. These color options allow homeowners/contractors to choose a fan that best matches the color of their existing roof, allowing this already low-profile design to blend seamlessly in with your roof. Included in the package is our thermoball thermostat and a firefuse.

More information at: https://solarroyal.com/solar-attic-ventilation-fan/

About Solar Royal:

Solar Royal LLC is a privately owned and operated limited liability corporation in Austin, Texas. Devoted to developing solar-powered, alternative energy products to enrich the energy-saving process and make these products more affordable for everyone. Solar Royal, LLC is constantly developing additional features to evolve with technological advances and utilize the latest technologies. For more information on Solar Royal and its products, please visit https://solarroyal.com or call toll-free 800-317-4996.

Roy Stocker
SolarRoyal LLC
+1 5125473269
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Solar Royal, LLC announces upgrade for its premium SR1800 Solar Attic Fan ventilation solution.

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more