Solar Royal, LLC announces upgrade for its premium SR1800 Solar Attic Fan ventilation solution.

Austin, TX, USA, May 18, 2023 – Solar Royal’s new 35Watt solar attic fan has been upgraded and incorporates all the latest solar technology to bring you even greater solar panel efficiency in the same sleek, low-profile package. “We are always striving to innovate and bring the best technology on the market to our customers at an economical price. Our goal is to make the best solar ventilation solutions on the market with proprietary technologies,” said Roy Stocker, President of Solar Royal, LLC.

The latest model of Solar Royal’s flagship product, the SR1800 solar attic ventilation fan, uses upgraded monocrystalline cells that are technologically more efficient, allowing our engineers to develop a solar panel that is more effective yet still maintains the exact dimensions.

The new 35Watt solar attic fan is available in three color options: black, brown, and weather-wood. These color options allow homeowners/contractors to choose a fan that best matches the color of their existing roof, allowing this already low-profile design to blend seamlessly in with your roof. Included in the package is our thermoball thermostat and a firefuse.

More information at: https://solarroyal.com/solar-attic-ventilation-fan/

About Solar Royal:

Solar Royal LLC is a privately owned and operated limited liability corporation in Austin, Texas. Devoted to developing solar-powered, alternative energy products to enrich the energy-saving process and make these products more affordable for everyone. Solar Royal, LLC is constantly developing additional features to evolve with technological advances and utilize the latest technologies. For more information on Solar Royal and its products, please visit https://solarroyal.com or call toll-free 800-317-4996.

