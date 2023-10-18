MDA Seeks Exhibitors for 2024 Organic Conference

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is seeking exhibitors and sponsors for the 2024 Minnesota Organic Conference, the only statewide conference on organic agriculture.

The Minnesota Organic Conference and its 80-booth trade show will take place on January 11 and 12, 2024, at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud. The conference offers nationally known keynote speakers and more than 30 breakout sessions providing educational opportunities in areas like organic crop production, dairy, livestock, fruits and vegetables, marketing, and business. The trade show provides space for interested parties to market products or services directly to farmers, agricultural service providers, food industry representatives, and consumers.

Trade show booth locations will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Sponsorship opportunities include access to prime booth locations.

Interested exhibitors and sponsors can register through the 2024 Minnesota Organic Conference website. Although registration will remain open until all opportunities have been claimed, you must register by November 30 for inclusion in the conference program.

Questions can be directed to Cassie Dahl at cassie.dahl@state.mn.us or 651-201-6134.

Media Contact

Logan Schumacher, MDA Communications

651-201-6193

Logan.Schumacher@state.mn.us