GCE Strategic Consulting Launches Retooled Website Amid Impressive Growth

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GCE Strategic Consulting, a leader in Fractional Integrator and Executive Leadership services for businesses running on EOS® (Entrepreneurial Operating System®), announced today the launch of their revamped corporate website (www.gcestrategicconsulting.com). The news comes as GCE continues to grow internally and expand into new areas of expertise, including executive coaching, multidisciplinary leadership, and recruiting.

According to GCE Founder Ken Paskins, the company’s newly designed website highlights the company’s continued evolution. “At GCE, we bring a powerful consulting framework that targets people, processes, and systems to propel businesses to new heights,” he says. “With our proven approach and industry expertise, we're not just advisors—we're collaborative partners invested in each client’s success. That's partly why we're so excited to relaunch our website.”

The new GCE website is part of an exciting branding campaign that has given the company a fresh look and feel. “We’ve streamlined our messaging and upgraded functionality without impacting our core mission,” says Paskins. “Visitors to our site will find a treasure trove of helpful information, including insightful blog posts and access to The Shift Spot®, a membership network for business leaders.”

As Paskins notes, the website relaunch goes hand in hand with GCE’s continued growth. In just the past few months, the company has added four new fractional integrators: Mike Walrod, an expert in operational leadership; Vistage member Brian Ramsey; Leadership-as-a-Service veteran D. Ray Freeman; and Brenda Ferguson, who excels at organizational turnaround. Meanwhile, GCE has bolstered the expertise it offers, adding a host of invaluable executive services.

“GCE is designed to elevate any organization by providing operational excellence and strategic guidance,” says Paskins. “We’re a partner dedicated to holistic growth, offering solutions that refine sales strategies, amplify revenue, and provide fractional HR, sales, and finance support.”

About GCE Strategic Consulting
GCE Strategic Consulting provides consulting services for organizations using the EOS® (Entrepreneurial Operating System®) to help them get the most out of their businesses.

