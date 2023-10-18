3 BR/3.5 BA Brick Home Close to JMU & I-81 in Rockingham County VA set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing announces the auction of a well maintained custom built 3 BR/3.5 BA ranch/rambler style brick home on .3 +/- acre lot close to JMU and I-81 with a basement and 2 car garage.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a well maintained custom built 3 BR/3.5 BA ranch/rambler style brick home on .3 +/- acre lot in the popular Belmont Estates neighborhood with a finished walk-out basement, kitchen ideal for an in-law suite and an attached 2 car garage on Tuesday, October 24 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“The Estate has entrusted us to market and sell this well maintained custom built Rockingham County home located in the Turner Ashby School District,” said Nicholls. “Your search for a home is over; take advantage of this excellent opportunity to bid on and buy your new home!”
“The home is located only 1 mile from Rt. 33, less than 2 miles from all schools, 3.5 miles to James Madison University & Downtown Harrisonburg, 5.5 miles to I-81, and a short drive to Staunton, Waynesboro, Charlottesville & Winchester, VA,” said Josh Puffenbarger, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Puffenbarger.
Tuesday, October 24 at 3:00PM -- 3856 Nutmeg Ct., Rockingham, VA 22801
Well maintained & move-in ready 3 BR/3.5 BA custom built ranch/rambler style brick home on .3 +/- acres in Rockingham County, VA. Note: The tax record reflects 3 bedrooms, but this is actually a 4 bedroom home.
• This immaculate home measures 4,286 +/- gross sf. (2,143 +/- sf. above grade & 2,143 +/- sf. basement, and features a kitchen (all appliances convey), formal dining room, formal living room, den w/wood burning fireplace and laundry room.
• Other features include a full walk-out basement w/finished in-law suite (kitchen, bedroom, full bathroom, den & bar), storage attic, and attached 2 car garage.
• Heating: Heat pump (new indoor air handler & outdoor unit on 8/23) & fireplace in den; Cooling: central AC.
• Pubic water & sewer; electric water heater.
• Concrete driveway, cul-de-sac street ideal for children & an established sought after neighborhood.
• Turner Ashby School District.
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Josh Puffenbarger at (540) 421-5007 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
