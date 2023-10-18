NEBRASKA, October 18 - CONTACT:

Governor Pillen is Accepting Applications for Legislative District 41

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced he is accepting applications to fill the vacancy by Senator Tom Briese in District 41. Sen. Briese, who will assume his new role as state treasurer on Nov. 1, submitted his resignation to the Governor on October 17, effective October 31. Gov. Pillen’s appointee will complete the remainder of Sen. Briese’s elected term through 2024.

Applications for the District 41 legislative seat can be submitted through the Governor’s website here or in writing to: Office of the Governor, P.O. Box 94848, Lincoln, NE 68509-4848. The deadline to apply is 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 8.