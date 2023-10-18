Dentec Safety & United Safety Technology Provide 400 Organic Vapor Filtering Masks to ZAKA Israel Search and Rescue
Many AMMA members began in response to a national crisis the US experienced - the Pandemic. It felt natural to find ways to partner and assist an important ally in a crisis.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three leaders in domestically manufactured PPE announced today that they will make and send 400 Comfort-Air® Reusable Respirators with reusable P100OV organic vapor filters to ZAKA, Israel’s leader in Search and Rescue. United Safety Technology (UST) will fund the manufacturing costs, and Dentec will cover all shipping costs.
— Dan Izhaky, President of UST & AMMA Board President
ZAKA, based in Jerusalem, will receive the protective gear at no cost. ZAKA volunteers engage in the emotional and highly distressing work of honoring the dead and ensuring a full Jewish burial for those who meet a sudden death. The masks that will be sent filter nuisance levels of organic vapors.
As the leading trade group representing PPE manufacturers in America, AMMA has activated its network to support in the wake of the October 7 terror attacks on Israel.
“Many AMMA members began in response to a national crisis the US experienced - the Pandemic. It felt natural to find ways to partner and assist an important ally in a crisis,” said Dan Izhaky, founder of UST and President of the American Medical Manufacturers Association. “When we looked at the immediate challenges facing Israel in response to the terror attacks, we knew AMMA’s network could help with supplies and support, and we are pleased to partner with Dentec.”
UST is a national leader in manufacturing and distributing high-quality nitrile gloves in Baltimore, Maryland. UST will cover the costs of manufacturing the masks.
Dentec, with USA operations in Lenexa, Kansas, is an industry leader in respiratory protection and related personal protective equipment. Dentec will provide ZAKA with 400 DISKIT P100OV Complete Elastomeric Rubber Half Mask Respirators. These masks include reusable P100OV organic vapor filters. All equipment and raw materials are manufactured in the United States.
Dentec Co-founder Claudio Dente said, “Our respirator protection is used in the most difficult situations. In Israel, the ZAKA Search and Rescue volunteers are working in the most trying circumstances to save and honor the lives of those stricken by terror. We appreciate their efforts and are proud to send them this equipment.”
Dentec’s made-in-the-USA respirators feature extra-large inhalation valves that provide greater comfort when the user inhales. The uniquely designed exhalation valve diaphragm ensures more hot air exits the mask as quickly as possible, reducing heat buildup. The elastomeric respirator provides a better fit and an air-tight seal for all face shapes and sizes. The wearer can manually disinfect the filters, which are reusable for extended periods, contributing to 95% waste reduction and 90% cost savings versus disposable respirators.
On the UST & Dentec collaboration, AMMA Executive Director Eric Axel said, “The AMMA ecosystem in the US is uniquely qualified to meet many urgent needs in Israel for PPE. We value the work of ZAKA and have put our network’s collective resources into action.”
ZAKA Search and Rescue recently stated their storehouses are nearly empty. In a public statement attributed to Chief Operations Officer Mati Goldstein, he said,
“It is beyond human comprehension, and the soul cannot contain it. This is a murder of such brutality that we’ve only heard of in Holocaust stories, and we told ourselves it would never happen again. Our equipment for collecting and handling corpses lasted us for FOUR YEARS, and instead, in just THREE DAYS, our warehouses are empty.”
Donations to ZAKA can be sent to https://zakaworld.org/
# # #
About The American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA)
AMMA is an alliance of domestic Personal Protective I Equipment (PPE) manufacturers and partners. AMMA’s mission is to ensure that the U.S. has consistent access to quality, U.S.-made PPE. AMMA aims to create a market environment that promotes, incentivizes, and helps sustain PPE production's domestic ownership and operation. https://www.ammaunited.org/
About Dentec Safety Specialists
We aim to provide the highest quality safety solutions, delivering enhanced value and comfort. Our expertise from decades of experience in Industrial Safety and our innovative design technologies have solidified us as thought leaders in the field. We are proud to be a family-run business with over 100 years of experience in the Safety Industry and Distribution. Our passion is providing the proper safety solution to fit each company and its unique needs. https://dentecsafety.com/usa/
About United Safety Technology (UST)
UST enables buyers to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers. Committed to socially responsible manufacturing and reducing impact, we’re returning critical PPE capabilities to the U.S. UST plans to open a 735,000-square-foot facility in Sparrows Point, MD. Formerly a Bethlehem Steel plant, the UST facility will serve as both a progressive medical manufacturing complex and a model for community renewal. At full scale, UST plans to manufacture more than 9 billion gloves annually while creating up to 2,000 new jobs. UST plans to commence production in 2024. www.unitedsafetytech.com/
