Inspiring Tomorrow’s Leaders Through Hands-On Learning

The Wyoming Air National Guard hosted its third annual Discovery Day on September 28, 2023. Discovery Day focuses on igniting curiosity, creativity, and ambition in the next generation.

This year was a resounding success, showcasing all aspects of STEM through interactive demonstrations and hands-on learning experiences for over 1800 students from Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska.

“Discovery Day is essential because it provides hands-on opportunities for potential future careers for these kids,” said Lt. Col. Varun Purohit, a pilot with the 153rd Wyoming Air National Guard and the Director of Discovery Day. “We cover science, technology, engineering, art, and math—all represented here. It provides numerous opportunities to explore potential careers down the road.”

Discovery Day is a collective effort, with dozens of local colleges, universities, businesses, and government organizations from surrounding areas joining forces. According to Lt. Col. Purohit, this year’s event featured 45 different exhibitors who showcased their specific field of expertise in a fun and engaging way, all on their own dime.

The first Discovery Day hosted by the Wyoming Air National Guard saw just over 200 student visitors. The following year, the number increased to 800. This year, the attendance grew to over 1800 students from 16 different schools. Senior Master Sgt. Codiann Moritz, an Air Field manager and a coordinator for Discovery Day, mentioned, “Next year, we’re going to have an air show as well. So not only will you be able to see all our vendors, but you’ll also see our performers.”

Discovery Day’s success is defined by its mission—to inspire, educate, and guide youth toward fulfilling futures. The hope and goal are that young participants left with newfound interests and aspirations. The community and the Wyoming Air National Guard find fulfillment in knowing that they contributed to building a brighter tomorrow.

The invitation is extended to join in this mission, and there is anticipation of continued collaboration that will inspire the leaders of tomorrow. For more information about future events and to stay connected with the Wyoming Air National Guard’s educational initiatives, please visit our Facebook page @wyomingairguard. View and download all the photos on our Flickr👉🏽 https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjAWBUm