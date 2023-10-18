Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,404 in the last 365 days.

AUVSI Urges Swift Senate Vote to Confirm Mike Whitaker as FAA Administrator

AUVSI logo

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee advanced Michael Whitaker's nomination for Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with unanimous, bipartisan support. On behalf of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), President and CEO Brian Wynne issued the following statement:

“The advanced aviation industry is ready to support the transition to a national airspace system that supports U.S. global aviation leadership, is more technologically advanced, has higher safety standards, and welcomes new entrants. To meet the challenges and opportunities of this new aviation era, the FAA needs a Senate-confirmed Administrator.

As he demonstrated at his nomination hearing, Mike Whitaker’s aviation experience and vision for the FAA make him a strong choice for the leadership role. AUVSI urges Senate leadership to bring Mr. Whitaker’s nomination for a floor vote without delay, and we urge Senators on both sides of the aisle to vote in favor of his nomination.”

###

About AUVSI
The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) — the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics — represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government, and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI.org.

Chelsie Jeppson
AUVSI
+ +1 571-255-7786
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

AUVSI Urges Swift Senate Vote to Confirm Mike Whitaker as FAA Administrator

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more