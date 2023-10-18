nCloud Integrators Announces a Best-in-Class Net Promoter Score® (NPS®) of 77 from Gainsight Implementation Customers
NPS scores of +50 and higher are typically considered “best in class”, so we are very proud to have attained this amazing NPS score of 77.”POWELL, OH, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nCoud Integrators, a leading customer experience software implementation firm and certified Gainsight partner, announced today that it has received top marks from its customers, with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 77.
NPS is a metric that measures overall customer experience and loyalty. Scores range from -100 to +100 based on the readiness of customers to recommend the product or services of a company. nCloud Integrators’ score was based on survey results from customers assisted with the implementation of Gainsight year to date in 2023.
“NPS scores of +50 and higher are typically considered “best in class”, so we are very proud to have attained this amazing NPS score of 77,” states Chris Darius, COO and Co-Founder. “This significant achievement is a testament to nCloud Integrators’ Accelerate Methodology, which helps customers quickly realize value from Gainsight through strategic discovery sessions, solution build workshops, data integration assistance and go-live rollout — all within a matter of weeks.”
nCloud Integrators superior customer satisfaction is driven by:
Customer Experience Focus: Experience working with hundreds of customers every year to improve customer journeys and processes with the most Gainsight-certified employees outside of Gainsight.
Continuous Improvement Initiatives: Consistently looking for ways to enhance methodologies and processes to better serve customers through regular feedback and analysis.
Transparency: Straightforwardness with customers on processes, pricing, and performance to build trust and establish long-term relationships.
Calculating Net Promoter Score
Responses are measured on a scale of zero to ten; nine and ten are promoters, seven and eight are passives, and zero to six are detractors. The Net Promoter Score (NPS) is determined by subtracting the percentage of customers who are detractors from the percentage who are promoters. Net Promoter, NPS, and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld.
About nCloud Integrators
nCloud Integrators can help you define what customer success means for your business. Every year, nCloud’s team of experts assists hundreds of customers in building or improving their customer journeys through executive-level strategic services and technical implementation expertise. For details on nCloud’s services and decades of software industry services experience, visit www.nCloudIntegrators.com.
