Prof. Dr. Cemal Kara talked about the successes of obesity surgery
General Surgery Specialist Prof. Dr. Cemal Kara has made more than 10 thousand patients lose weight and 3 thousand patiens saved from insulin after operationsİZMIR, KONAK, TüRKIYE, October 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- General Surgery Specialist, one of the surgeons performing the most operations in Turkey, Prof. Dr. Cemal Kara has made more than 10 thousand patients lose an average of 40 kilos. Patients lost 400 tonnes in total.
“We have patients who have used insulin for 20 years and got rid of insulin with diabetes surgery. Diabetes has very serious damages to the body. Patients get rid of diabetes and regain their health” Prof. Dr. Cemal Kara said.
PATIENS FROM ALL AROUND THE WORLD
Prof. Dr. Cemal Kara has said that people coming to Turkey for surgeries from all around the world. Prof. Dr. Cemal Kara: “Patients come from America and Australia. The complication rate is much lower in Turkey. We had 3 brother and sister patients from Europe, each weighing 200kg. They said surgery was impossible in their countries. Patients had difficulty with walking. The surgery of these patients who came to our clinic was performed. Each of these sibling patients lost about 100 kg with surgery. Patients lost weight and regained their health.”
GETTING YOUNGER WITH SURGERY
Stating that there are different methods of obesity and metabolic surgery, Prof. Kara said that it is very important to have these surgeries performed by experienced surgeons. The success rate of bariatric surgery in Turkey is much higher than world standards.
Kara, who is the first person to perform this surgery in Izmir, stated that these surgeries can be a solution to get rid of diseases such as increasing obesity, diabetes and blood pressure.
There are patients who get rid of their weight with surgery and their metabolic age drops from 50 to 30. Patients are getting younger with this surgery.
Mr.Saymaz, one of the operated patients: "My biggest regret after this surgery is not to have this surgery before."
Mrs.Saygılı, one of the patients who underwent surgery 2 years ago and lost 100 kg, said: "I was having difficulty tying my shoes. Now I am very healthy and sporty. I am glad I had this surgery and regained my health."
Mrs.Özdemir, one of the patients who underwent surgery 3 years ago and lost 60 kg, "With this surgery, I got rid of both insulin and blood pressure medication. I wish I had this surgery 20 years ago, my life would have been very different." she said.
