Working visit of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan to the People's Republic of China

18/10/2023

Since October 17, 2023, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has been on a working visit to the People's Republic of China to participate in the Third High-Level Forum "One Belt, One Road", during which a number of meetings and the signing the documents are also planned, that will supplement the legal framework of bilateral cooperation.

On the first day of the visit, Arkadag and his wife went to the Great Hall of the People of China, where the ceremony of official welcoming the distinguished guests took place. A photo ceremony was held here for the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with his wife Ogulgerek Berdimuhamedova and the Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping with his wife Peng Liyuan.

Then, in the “Taiwan” conference hall a family photo ceremony was held for the heads of delegations and members of their families.

In the Golden Hall, in honor of the distinguished guests and members of their families, on behalf of the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, an official dinner was given, during which cultural performances by representatives of the People's Republic of China took place.

The working visit of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan to the PRC continues.