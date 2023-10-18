Nijigen no Mori × “Demon Slayer” Collaboration Event: Original "Bromide Portrait" Special Offer Campaign Begins Nov 1st

16 types of character portraits will be available

The third such special offer for ticket purchasers continues through January 27th.

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park "Nijigen no Mori" is holding a collaboration event with "Demon Slayer" from Friday, July 28th, 2023 to Saturday, January 27th, 2024, allowing visitors to experience the world of "Demon Slayer". The third special offer for ticket purchasers, all who purchase a ticket will receive a limited novelty "Nijigen no Mori Original Bromide Portrait" starting on Wednesday, November 1st. There are total of 16 types of original portraits, split into two phases featuring 8 types each. Guests will be able to receive one of the portraits at random. These original portraits of the characters of "Demon Slayer" are sure to make for a memorable souvenir! Enjoy the world of "Demon Slayer" in the great nature of Awaji Island as it shifts from summer to autumn!

■Overview

Start: Wednesday, November 1st, 2023

Details: Nijigen no Mori original bromide portraits will be given to all customers who purchase a ticket. A total of 16 different portraits will be available for the first and second phases. One portrait will be given at random at the event reception.

・1st Phase: November 1st - December 15th

Characters: Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Muichiro Tokitou, Mitsuri Kanroji, Genya Shinazugawa, Yoriichi Type Zero, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira

・2nd Phase: December 16th - January 27th

Characters: Giyu Tomioka, Tengen Uzui, Kyojuro Rengoku, Gyomei Himejima, Shinobu Kocho, Obanai Iguro, Sanemi Shinazugawa, Kanao Tsuyuri

Location: Nijigen no Mori x “Demon Slayer” collaboration event reception

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/kimetsu_awaji/

■ Nijigen no Mori × “Demon Slayer” Collaboration Event Overview

Period: July 28th, 2023 - January 27th, 2024

Location: 2525-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture (Nijigen no Mori)

Overview: The world of "Demon Slayer" is recreated in the wilderness of Nijigen no Mori. Participants can enjoy the world of "Demon Slayer" through two daytime and nighttime events.

①【Night Event】 Nijigen no Mori X “Demon Slayer” “Night Walk: Swordsmith Village Arc”

Walking through the 1.2-kilometer forest at night, participants can experience the world of "Demon Slayer” recreated with projection mapping and other techniques. While reliving the battle between Tanjiro Kamado and Hashira against demons as an apprentice swordsmith, participants will be challenged to collect ore, the raw material for the Nichirin Sword.

②【Day Event】 Nijigen no Mori X “Demon Slayer” “Riddle Walk: The Missing Hashira in Hanafuru-zato”

Visitors can enjoy the riddle-solving game while walking around the area where character panels with original illustrations by "ufotable". This year, there are two types of riddles with different difficulty levels: "Two-person mission: Find the Phantom Flower," which is recommended for beginners who want to solve riddles in cooperation between parents, children and friends, and "One-person mission: Find the Handed-Down Sword in Hanafuru-zato”. Participants will receive an original wooden strap as a prize.

・Goods, Food

New original goods available only at Nijigen no Mori and original food featuring recreations of characters such as Tanjiro Kamado, Mitsuri Kanroji, and Muichiro Tokitou.

※Event merchandise from last year's event is once again available this year.

※More information will be released on the official Nijigen no Mori website as it becomes available.

Business Hours:

①5：00 p.m. - 10：00 p.m. (last entry 8:45 p.m.）

②10：00 a.m. - 5：30 p.m. (last entry 4：00 p.m.）

※Opening hours vary depending on the season.

※Please check the Nijigen no Mori website for details.

Note:

・Information is correct at the time of this release and is subject to change.

・More information will be released on the official Nijigen no Mori website as it becomes available.

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/kimetsu_awaji/

Contact: Nijigen no Mori Tel 0799-64-7061

©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable