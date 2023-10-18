Zaring/Cioffi Entertainment, Virtuosity Media, & Brookwell McNamara Entertainment Join Forces on Indie ONE MAN'S CASTLE

Filmmaker Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Acclaimed Director Sean McNamara to Helm

ONE MAN’S CASTLE is a captivating exploration of the human condition.” — Filmmaker Sean McNamara

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zaring/Cioffi Entertainment, Inc., in collaboration with Austin based Virtuosity Media and Brookwell McNamara Entertainment, is thrilled to announce their feature film coproduction, ONE MAN'S CASTLE. The indie film will be directed by Sean McNamara (REAGAN, SOUL SURFER), from a script by producer John Zaring (PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS, PICTURE PERFEFCT).

ONE MAN'S CASTLE delves into themes of redemption and reconciliation and follows the compelling-but-fictional journey of Bobby Wynn, a former star NFL quarterback-turned-TV-commentator who returns home when tragedy strikes. This heartwarming and often funny tale explores the complexities of family dynamics impacted by a loss and the far-reaching effects of cancel culture in the age of social media. Producers expect to fill the topline roles once SAG-AFTRA’s strike against the AMPTP is resolved.

McNamara has two upcoming film releases: the highly anticipated REAGAN, which stars Dennis Quaid as the 40th U.S. President and Penelope Ann Miller as the First Lady, and the holocaust drama BAU, ARTIST AT WAR, starring Emile Hirsch and Inbar Lavi. Included among McNamara’s twenty plus titles as director are the biopic SOUL SURFER, which starred Quaid along with Helen Hunt and AnnaSophia Robb, and THE KING’S DAUGHTER, with Pierce Brosnan and the late Oscar winner William Hurt.

Said McNamara, “ONE MAN’S CASTLE is a captivating exploration of the human condition. With a unique blend of heart, humor, and reflection, it made me cry and laugh in all the right ways and places, and I am confident that top tier talent will gravitate to these characters, who despite the odds, conquer the greatest of all difficulties – family relationships."

Writer/producer Zaring, who returns to filmmaking after a two-decade hiatus producing celebrity-driven televised events, commented, “I’ve been carrying around this idea for years, but it took the wisdom of age as well as a worldwide pandemic to allow me the time to finally put it into words. Deep down, these characters believe in something bigger than themselves, and I’m thrilled to entrust their journey to a director of Sean’s immense talent.”

Bianca Cioffi and Charles Vignola of ZCE, Virtuosity’s Todd Allen, and BME’s David Brookwell will join Zaring and McNamara as producers of this emotionally charged narrative. As a direct result of the State of Texas’s $200M Film Incentives Fund (signed into law in July of this year), the producers anticipate filming the project in fall 2024 in and around Austin, Texas. It carries a budget of $9.5 million.

Zaring and ZCE are repped by Darryl Taja at Epidemic Global Management, Todd Allen by Linda McAlister at LM Talent, while Sean McNamara is represented by David Saunders and Lindsay Howard at APA and Patti Felker at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan.

About Zaring/Cioffi Entertainment:

Zaring/Cioffi Entertainment, Inc., has been producing large-scale celebrity-driven events since 1992. Past projects include the annual Cabo Comedy Festival, Dennis Quaid Charity Classic, and Vallarta/Nayarit Classic Rock Festival. ONE MAN’S CASTLE marks a return to storytelling for founders John Zaring and casting veteran Bianca Cioffi, who were joined earlier this year by new partner Charles Vignola after his three decades overseeing development of multiple blockbusters at Jerry Bruckheimer Films. ZCE’s slate includes the holiday romcom A ST. HELENA CHRISTMAS, with actress Brenda Strong at the helm, the action-comedy DOWN MEXICO WAY, and THE CARNIVAL PRINCESS, a YA drama series loosely based on Cioffi’s upbringing in an Italian American carnival family in 1970s Rhode Island.

About Virtuosity Media:

Virtuosity Media is an independent film and television production company founded by actor/writer/ producer Todd Allen. Allen, with more than 70 motion picture and television credits (DJANGO UNCHAINED, THE APOSTLE, SAFETY, WYATT EARP), finished the first two films of Kevin Costner’s four-feature epic HORIZON: AN AMERICAN SAGA prior to SAG’s strike, and will complete parts 3 and 4 in 2024. Virtuosity is dedicated to the highest ideals of storytelling and currently controls the rights to an exemplary and virtue-centered slate of projects. Virtuosity’s executives and advisors bring more than 75 years of collective experience in development, production, marketing, distribution, and corporate finance to its operations.

About Brookwell McNamara Entertainment:

Celebrating 25 years in business, Brookwell McNamara Entertainment has been a leader in kid’s and family entertainment, producing a wide variety of theatrical feature films and television movies and series for cable, broadcast, and digital platforms. BME is one of the largest out-sourced vendors of production for the Disney Channel, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, Hallmark, and Pure Flix. BME’s films have been distributed by Paramount, Lionsgate, 20th Century Fox, Universal, Sony Tri-Star Pictures, Warner Bros., Amazon, and Netflix.