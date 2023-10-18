Identec Solutions Announces the Launch of Reefer Runner 5G: The Future of Mobile Reefer Monitoring

Reefer Runner 5G transponder

Mobile reefer monitoring that works everywhere was presented for the first time to the public during the Intermodal expo at RAI Amsterdam October 10-12, 2023.

LUSTENAU, AUSTRIA, October 18, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Identec Solutions, a leader in innovative monitoring solutions, is thrilled to introduce its latest product, Reefer Runner 5G. This state-of-the-art system is set to revolutionise the way businesses monitor their refrigerated containers.Why Reefer Runner 5G?Until now, reefer monitoring was either manual or limited to automated systems, primarily in container terminals. With Reefer Runner 5G, businesses can enjoy an automated solution that provides real-time visibility of every reefer container , regardless of brand or type or location, directly from a unified dashboard."We've closely observed the challenges faced in mobile reefer monitoring across intermodal transport. With the launch of Reefer Runner 5G in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, we truly believe we're bridging a significant gap", says Jordi Asensio, Reefer Runner 5G Product Manager at Identec Solutions, "this solution is not just about technology; it's about empowering businesses with real-time insights and control, no matter where their cargo is."Key Features of Reefer Runner 5G:• Out-of-the-box Monitoring: Compatible with every reefer container type and brand, offering full remote visibility.• No Installation Hassle: Simply connect to the data port and start monitoring.• Cloud Connectivity: Uplinks reefer data to the cloud whenever 5G coverage is available, ensuring data is accessible from anywhere, anytime.Benefits of Reefer Runner 5G:• Enhanced Efficiency: Automate reefer monitoring throughout your supply chain and access data in real-time from anywhere.• Valuable Insights: Real-time monitoring & alarms for all brands and types, including logical alarms for setpoint mismatches.• Complete Control: Immediate power on/off detection, digital archive for claim handling, and real-time location tracking.• Safety First: Reduces foot traffic with automated monitoring of stacked containers and eliminates the need for reefer access during transport.• Cost Savings: Reduces claims, allows for efficient intermodal split choices, and boasts an ultra-low maintenance system with up to 10 years of battery life.Who's Using Reefer Runner 5G?Freight forwarders trust Reefer Runner 5G to provide control, enhance team efficiency, deliver valuable insights, and eliminate wastefulness. It's not just a product; it's a solution that helps businesses better utilise their resources. Reefer Runner 5G is designed for intermodal usage within the cold chain - on barges, rail networks, trucks and reefer depots."We've always sensed a gap in the market, and with Reefer Runner 5G, it feels like we've found the missing link. This is a game-changer, especially for smaller depots, truck and train transport, and companies with a rental fleet", says Ronald Kolijn from Reefer specialist Smith-Holland, "the beauty of it is the ability to serve our customers without the need for permanent hardware installations on depots or within the reefers themselves. This is precisely the innovation the market has been waiting for."Reefer Runner 5G seamlessly integrates with third-party systems and offers plug-and-play solutions without interrupting ongoing operations. Plus, users can rely on 24/7 remote support & service by a global support team.Learn more about Reefer Runner 5G here: https://www.identecsolutions.com/reefer-runner-5g-for-logistics About IDENTEC SOLUTIONSIDENTEC SOLUTIONS AG was founded in 1999 in Lustenau, Austria. The company has branches in Australia, the USA, Norway, Germany and a sales office in Great Britain. It is a leading global provider of innovative, wireless localisation solutions to improve efficiency and safety in rough and particularly challenging industrial environments. The industry-leading digital solutions are used in the fields of oil & gas, container ports, mining & tunnelling, as well as in the smart factory / Industry 4.0 sector.

Reefer Runner 5G explained