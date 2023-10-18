Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with a representative of the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR)

On October 17, 2023, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova and the Regional Deputy Chief of the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction Sebastien Penzini.

During the meeting, current issues of interaction between the parties in disaster reduction were discussed, and it was emphasized that the implementation of joint actions to build capacity in this direction is part of the UN-Turkmenistan Cooperation Framework for 2021-2025.

M.Byashimova noted that Turkmenistan is taking effective actions to protect the population from possible disaster risks and their consequences. In this context were noted the activities of the Interdepartmental Working Group on Disaster Risk Reduction, in whose work international organizations also actively participate.

The parties expressed interest in further intensifying joint work on interaction in the field of preparedness and response to natural disasters, as well as holding events at the regional and international levels.