Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 19, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Belmont Eastern Ohio Regional Wastewater Authority

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Cuyahoga City of Beachwood

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Noble Center Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Perry Salt Lick Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Vinton Vinton County

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Washington City of Marietta

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures