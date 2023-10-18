Neakasa Announces Launch of Innovative Crowdfunding Campaign for Neakasa M1 on Indiegogo

Neakasa M1: Open-Top Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box

Cat owners will get a sneak peek of an innovative open-style cat litter box

SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa, a global leader in smart home cleaning appliances, is excited to announce the launch of their crowdfunding campaign for the Neakasa M1: Open-Top Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box on Indiegogo. The campaign is set to commence on October 17, and Neakasa invites cat owners and enthusiasts to be a part of this groundbreaking pet care revolution.

The Neakasa M1 is a state-of-the-art open-top self-cleaning cat litter box designed to provide the utmost convenience and hygiene for both cats and their owners. Neakasa's commitment to improving the lives of pets and their human companions is evident in the development of this cutting-edge product.

Key Features of the Neakasa M1:

· Top-Opening, Nature-Embracing: The M1's open-top design and ample litter box accommodate cats of various sizes. It complements their natural instinct for outdoor elimination, facilitating a smooth transition even for first-time users.

· Dual Assurance, Stay Safer: With the open-top design, cats can easily jump out of the litter box regardless of its operational state.

· Larger Volume, Lower Height: The M1's spacious 7.17L capacity greatly reduces the need for frequent litter refills. With its open-top design and lower height, there's no more hassle of opening the litter box shell and pouring litter from a high top. Say goodbye to concerns about litter scattering due to a small opening.

· Self-Cleaning System: The M1's special Gradual Cleaning Method greatly improves the cleaning capability, ensuring a thorough clean even with soft or unburied waste. It even smooths out the litter for your cat! Farewell to daily maintenance!

· Large-Capacity Trash Bin: The M1's extra-large trash bin holds up to 11.23L of clumps, ensuring you a 14-day scoopless life. With an enlarged entry and automatic closing mechanism, the trash bin also allows the effortless dropping of clumps, preventing litter from sticking to the walls, and seals off odors instantly.

· Superior Waste Management: Pull & Wrap: The M1 waste management system offers a hassle-free and odor-free disposal process with our innovative "Pull and Wrap" method in just 3 seconds, allowing you to discard the trash bag without seeing or smelling any unpleasant mess.

· Smart Cat Care

- Litter Level Monitoring: Easily monitor cat litter levels and receive timely reminders when they are running low.

- Multi-Cat Recognition: Identify cats with a weight difference as small as 0.1kg and monitor their weight.

- Toilet Data Tracking: Track the toilet duration and frequency of your feline friends.

- Remote Control: Manage the operation modes of your cat litter box on your phone.

· An Ideal Partner for Everyone

- Easy Cleanup: Simplify litter box cleaning with our detachable design and silicone litter box, making rinsing and cleaning a breeze.

- Whisper-Quiet: Keep you and your cat calm with 50 dB quiet operation.

- Compatible With All Cat Litter: All types of litter are friendly. Feel free to choose the litter your feline loves.

The Neakasa M1 crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo offers backers the opportunity to be among the first to experience this innovative cat care solution. Supporters can choose from a variety of pledge levels, each with unique rewards, from early-bird pricing to exclusive bundles.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Neakasa M1 to cat owners and enthusiasts worldwide," said Neakasa Co-Founder Minming Gu. "This product represents the culmination of years of research and development, aimed at making the lives of cats and their owners easier and more enjoyable. We believe the Neakasa M1 is a game-changer in the pet care industry, and we're excited to bring it to the market with the support of the crowdfunding community."

To learn more about the Neakasa M1 Litter Box and become a backer of this Indiegogo campaign, please visit Neakasa M1 Campaign. Join Neakasa on this exciting journey to revolutionize cat care and create a cleaner, healthier, and more convenient world for feline companions.

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot", was established in 2017 as a leading innovator of smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and elevate people's lives by providing top-of-the-line smart cleaning solutions. The current lines include Pet Cleaning, Floor Cleaning, and Personal Care/Cleaning products. The professional team comes from a number of the world's most respected brands, including Microsoft, Honeywell, Motorola, Foxconn, Huawei, and more. Neakasa's mission is to provide every household with a better home cleaning experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.