FinCon Team Ventures into the World of Travel: Announces Acquisition of TravelCon
FinCon, the leading financial content creators' community, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of TravelCon, a leading travel conference and platform.
TravelCon is back, bigger and better! If you're in the travel industry and want to enhance your skills, network with peers, and connect with top brands and tourism boards, TravelCon is for you!"FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FinCon, the leading financial content creators' community, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of TravelCon, a prominent travel industry conference and platform. With this strategic acquisition, FinCon is poised to extend its commitment to creators and brands while enhancing its presence in the travel industry.
Since 2011, the FinCon Team has transformed a small community of 225 creators into a thriving network of more than 12,000. With over 3,000 attendees at their annual FinCon conference, their remarkable growth sets the stage for an exhilarating chapter in TravelCon's history. As this dynamic team harnesses its ambition, exciting times lie ahead for the future of TravelCon.
Key Highlights of the Acquisition:
1. Spring 2024 Event: The next TravelCon event is set to take place in the spring of 2024. We extend a warm invitation to all travel creators, as well as brands and boards, to participate in this exciting gathering. TravelCon remains dedicated to fostering collaboration and growth within the travel industry.
2. Exclusive Waitlist: Creators and interested brands/boards can join the exclusive waitlist at TravelCon.org, ensuring they stay updated on event details, opportunities, and exciting developments.
3. Collaboration with Matt Kepnes (Nomadic Matt): In the pursuit of creating an unparalleled experience for travel enthusiasts, the FinCon team has partnered with Matt Kepnes, known to many as "Nomadic Matt." Matt Kepnes will play a vital role in relaunching TravelCon and contributing to future editions of the event. This partnership aims to leverage Matt's extensive knowledge and passion for travel.
4. Preserving the Spirit: The event will continue to embody the spirit and structure that has made TravelCon a beloved platform for travel creators and industry professionals. FinCon is committed to maintaining the essence that makes TravelCon unique.
5. Parallel Missions: FinCon's mission has always been to empower personal finance content creators and brands to produce better content, reach their audience effectively, and achieve financial success. With the acquisition of TravelCon, we intend to bring a similar mission to the travel creator industry, supporting the growth and success of travel content creators and brands.
Jessica Bufkin, CEO of FinCon, says "We're eager to build on the incredible foundation TravelCon has established and to expand our commitment to creators and brands within the travel industry."
Matt Kepnes, "Nomadic Matt," adds, " It's going to come back bigger and better than ever! If you're in the travel industry and want to improve your skills, network with your peers, and meet some of the top brands and tourism boards, TravelCon is for you!”
For more information about FinCon please visit Finconexpo.com and get on the waitlist for TravelCon at Travelcon.org to receive more details in the upcoming months.
Note to Editors: For more information or to schedule an interview with the FinCon team please contact Jessica Bufkin at admin@finconexpo.com.
Jessica Bufkin
CEO FinCon/TravelCon
admin@finconexpo.com
