Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 17, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 17, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 6:17 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Isaacson.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report which the Clerk will now read:

·         2022 Annual Report for the Constables' Education and Training Board from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

Monday, October 16, 2023

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week,

it reconvene on Monday, October 23, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses the week of October 23, 2023, it reconvene Monday,

November 13, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it futher

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of

Monday, October 30, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses the week of October 30, 2023, it

reconvene the week of Monday, November 13, 2023 unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

Motion to Suspend Rules for immediate consideration of late filed A02495

(Pisciottano)

 

 

 

 

102-101       (Motion Fails 2/3 needed)

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

SB 141

SB 621

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 242     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 244     Health

 

HB 630     Professional Licensure

HB 1630   State Government

HB 1758   State Government

HB 1759   Local Government

HB 1760   Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 1761   Housing And Community Development

HB 1762   Local Government

HB 1763   Health

HB 1764   State Government

HB 1765   Labor And Industry

HB 1766   Children And Youth

HB 1767   Children And Youth

HB 1768   Liquor Control

HB 1770   Labor And Industry

                   

SB 423      State Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 327        To Appropriations

HB 636         To Appropriations

HB 1449      To Appropriations

HB 1465      To Appropriations

HB 1490      To Appropriations

HB 1662      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

D 06498      Originating in the Committee on Rules

 

HR 209        From Education as Committed

HR 241        From Education as Committed

HR 231        From State Government as Committed

HR 233        From State Government as Committed

 

 

HB 109        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1658      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1478      From Education as Committed

HB 1449      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 976        From State Government as Amended

HB 979        From State Government as Amended

 

SB 224         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 694         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 73

HB 826

HB 1243

HB 1478

HB 1619

HB 1747

 

SB 84

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 213

A Resolution designating the month of October 2023 as "Wine, Wineries and Grapes Month" in Pennsylvania.                     

202-1

HR 245

A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to provide the State of Israel with the support necessary to ensure its safety and security and condemning the terrorist attack in Israel by Hamas.

203-0

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, October 18, 2023  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

