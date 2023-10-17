Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 17, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 17, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 6:17 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Isaacson.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following report which the Clerk will now read:

· 2022 Annual Report for the Constables' Education and Training Board from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

Monday, October 16, 2023

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week,

it reconvene on Monday, October 23, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses the week of October 23, 2023, it reconvene Monday,

November 13, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it futher

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of

Monday, October 30, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses the week of October 30, 2023, it

reconvene the week of Monday, November 13, 2023 unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Motion to Suspend Rules for immediate consideration of late filed A02495 (Pisciottano) 102-101 (Motion Fails 2/3 needed)

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

SB 141

SB 621

Bills Referred

HR 242 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 244 Health

HB 630 Professional Licensure

HB 1630 State Government

HB 1758 State Government

HB 1759 Local Government

HB 1760 Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 1761 Housing And Community Development

HB 1762 Local Government

HB 1763 Health

HB 1764 State Government

HB 1765 Labor And Industry

HB 1766 Children And Youth

HB 1767 Children And Youth

HB 1768 Liquor Control

HB 1770 Labor And Industry

SB 423 State Government

Bills Recommitted

HB 327 To Appropriations

HB 636 To Appropriations

HB 1449 To Appropriations

HB 1465 To Appropriations

HB 1490 To Appropriations

HB 1662 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

D 06498 Originating in the Committee on Rules

HR 209 From Education as Committed

HR 241 From Education as Committed

HR 231 From State Government as Committed

HR 233 From State Government as Committed

HB 109 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1658 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1478 From Education as Committed

HB 1449 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 976 From State Government as Amended

HB 979 From State Government as Amended

SB 224 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 694 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 73

HB 826

HB 1243

HB 1478

HB 1619

HB 1747

SB 84

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 213 A Resolution designating the month of October 2023 as "Wine, Wineries and Grapes Month" in Pennsylvania. 202-1 HR 245 A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to provide the State of Israel with the support necessary to ensure its safety and security and condemning the terrorist attack in Israel by Hamas. 203-0

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.