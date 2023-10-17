Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 17, 2023
October 17, 2023
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 6:17 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Isaacson.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report which the Clerk will now read:
· 2022 Annual Report for the Constables' Education and Training Board from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
Monday, October 16, 2023
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week,
it reconvene on Monday, October 23, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses the week of October 23, 2023, it reconvene Monday,
November 13, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it futher
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of
Monday, October 30, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses the week of October 30, 2023, it
reconvene the week of Monday, November 13, 2023 unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Motion to Suspend Rules for immediate consideration of late filed A02495
(Pisciottano)
102-101 (Motion Fails 2/3 needed)
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
SB 141
SB 621
Bills Referred
HR 242 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 244 Health
HB 630 Professional Licensure
HB 1630 State Government
HB 1758 State Government
HB 1759 Local Government
HB 1760 Aging And Older Adult Services
HB 1761 Housing And Community Development
HB 1762 Local Government
HB 1763 Health
HB 1764 State Government
HB 1765 Labor And Industry
HB 1766 Children And Youth
HB 1767 Children And Youth
HB 1768 Liquor Control
HB 1770 Labor And Industry
SB 423 State Government
Bills Recommitted
HB 327 To Appropriations
HB 636 To Appropriations
HB 1449 To Appropriations
HB 1465 To Appropriations
HB 1490 To Appropriations
HB 1662 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
D 06498 Originating in the Committee on Rules
HR 209 From Education as Committed
HR 241 From Education as Committed
HR 231 From State Government as Committed
HR 233 From State Government as Committed
HB 109 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1658 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1478 From Education as Committed
HB 1449 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 976 From State Government as Amended
HB 979 From State Government as Amended
SB 224 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
SB 694 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 73
HB 826
HB 1243
HB 1478
HB 1619
HB 1747
SB 84
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating the month of October 2023 as "Wine, Wineries and Grapes Month" in Pennsylvania.
202-1
A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to provide the State of Israel with the support necessary to ensure its safety and security and condemning the terrorist attack in Israel by Hamas.
203-0
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.