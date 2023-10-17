Submit Release
2024 Denver International Spirits Competition Now Accepting Entries

The Denver International Spirits Competition is recognized as one of the world's premier international spirits competitions.

The DISC provides significant marketing benefits to winners, including physical die-cast award medals and judges' notes, which help brands improve their products.”
— Christopher J Davies, CEO
BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Contact
Christopher J. Davies
Mobile: (720) 302-3666
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
October 17, 2023

2024 Denver International Spirits Competition Now Accepting Entries
America's best-valued international spirits competition offers 2023 early bird incentives.

BROOMFIELD, Colorado - Wine Country Network, Inc., publishers of Wine Country International® Magazine and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions, has announced that the 13th Annual Denver International Spirits Competition will occur from March 2 to 10, 2024. This double-blind competition is judged by certified spirits specialists, seasoned buyers, mixologists, sommeliers, and master distillers.

The Denver International Spirits Competition is recognized as one of the world's premier international spirits Competitions. Now in its thirteenth year, the DISC has grown by double digits annually. The competition accepts spirits in more than 125 categories and is judged double-blind by a seasoned team of certified spirits specialists and experienced buyers. The DISC uses a proprietary evaluation form and a 100-point scale to score entries. The judging team exclusively uses the NEAT ™ Ultimate Spirits Evaluation Glass.

There are more than 4,650 licensed distilleries, 1,500 merchant bottle brands in the US, and more than 10,000 International distilleries. The DISC provides significant marketing benefits to winners, including physical die-cast award medals and judges' notes, which help brands improve their products.

Winners' Benefits Include:
- Handsome die-cast medals provided to all winners.
- Royalty-free digital medal art provided within 24 hours of the winner's announcement.
- Actual scores and judge's notes (provided upon request).
- Follow-up article in Wine Country International® Magazine

Online Entries -Accepted now through February 21, 2024. Early bird incentives in 2023.
For additional info, DENVERSPIRITSCOMP or call (303) 665-0855
Additional Information
2024 Denver International Spirits Competition
- 2023 Entry Fee: $450 - 2024 Entry Fee: $500
- Bottles required: 2-700/750 ml.
- Cans needed: 8-12 oz

Spirits Competition Online Entries Link:
https://thedatastill.com/home/landing/6268

2024 DISC Packaging and Design Contest
Entry Fee: $200
- Bottles required: 1-700/750 of each Single or Series entry
- Cans needed: 8-12 oz of each Single or Series entry

Packaging and Design Contest:
https://thedatastill.com/home/landing/6269


Important Deadlines:
- Online Entries by February 21, 2024
- Samples Delivered: January 8 to February 26, 2024

Samples Shipping Address:
Wine Country Network, Inc (DISC)
390 Interlocken Crescent, Suite 350
Broomfield, CO 80021
Tel. (303) 665-0855
DENVERSPIRTSCOMP.COM

Christopher J Davies
Wine Country Network, Inc
+1 303-665-0855
