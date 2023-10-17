Single Lane Closure Planned for Southbound Interstate 29 between Parker and Canton

For Immediate Release: Monday, Oct. 16, 2023

Contact: Greg Aalberg, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Construction crews plan to implement a single lane closure in the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 between exit 68 (Parker) and exit 62 (Canton) on Monday, Oct.16, 2023. Traffic control will be installed to close the driving lane for approximately three weeks. Crews will then switch the closure to the I-29 southbound passing lane for an additional week.

During the approximately four week-long closure, crews will repair concrete pavement panels damaged by the excessive heat this summer. A speed reduction of 65 mph will be in effect on southbound I-29 through the single lane closures. Speed will be reduced to 45 mph when work is being completed directly adjacent to the roadway. A formal width restriction will not be in place.

This construction work is part of a larger project to repair various concrete pavements in the Sioux Falls area. The prime contractor on this nearly $1 million project is Dakota Contracting Corporation of Sioux Falls, SD.

