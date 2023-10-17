Weekend lane closure at Kawaihae Road and Kohala Mountain Road, Sunday, Oct. 22

Main, News Posted on Oct 17, 2023 in Highways News

WAIMEA – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying motorists of an upcoming closure on Sunday, Oct. 22, at the intersection of Kawaihae Road (Route 19) and Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250), near Waiʻaka Bridge.

A single lane closure will be needed at the intersection of Kawaihae Road and Kohala Mountain Road from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for pothole filling and repaving. Flaggers and special duty police officers will be staged at either end of the work area to manage traffic through the three-way stop.

During the closure, crews will monitor traffic flow through the work area to maintain manageable wait times on either side. A project to improve the intersection is scheduled to begin construction in 2025.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and proceed with caution through the work area. Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of closure information.

Please note all roadwork is weather permitting. For Hawaiʻi Island weekly road closure information visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/hawaii/

###