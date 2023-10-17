CAS' 24/7 AOG GoTeam Demonstrates Remarkable Expertise in Rapid Tail Strike Repair for MD88 Aircraft

CAS repairs challenging tail strike on an MD88 aircraft

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAS’ AOG GoTeam showcased its exceptional capabilities in July when it effectively executed a challenging tail strike repair on an MD88 aircraft. The aircraft had sustained significant damage to its belly skin, aft pressure bulkhead, and tail section surrounding structures. CAS, working closely with its team of skilled engineers, promptly identified and implemented the necessary repair schemes, completing the project within the initially quoted timeframe.

The swift response and technical expertise demonstrated by CAS' GoTeam ensured the rapid restoration of the MD88 aircraft, minimizing operational downtime and allowing it to return to service promptly.

Rod Garmany, CAS' Vice President of GoTeam’s, emphasized the team's dedication to excellence, stating, "This is what we do. We get in quickly, assess the damage, and develop a safe and effective repair scheme to expedite our customers' return to the skies. Our goal is to provide a 'better than new' repair solution that is both cost-effective and surpasses all quality standards."

Despite the complexity of the repairs, CAS' expertise allowed them to complete the project within the allocated budget, showcasing their commitment to delivering cost-effective solutions. The successful completion of the MD88 tail strike repair project underscores CAS's position as a leader in aviation excellence. CAS remains steadfast in its dedication to safety, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

About Us

Certified Aviation Services, LLC (CAS) is an independent provider of MRO services for fleet operators, lessors, OEMs, and Adjusters globally. Backed by more than 500 world-class A&P mechanics, and 30+ years of service, CAS is an industry leading performer. CAS takes pride in its commitment in workplace safety, high-quality, and cost-effective alternatives for the overall satisfaction of their customers. Throughout our nationwide network, CAS conducts line maintenance, modifications, installations, component overhaul, as well as heavy recovery and repairs. Each division is committed to providing its operational expertise and comprehensive solutions when and where they are needed.

