Governor Katie Hobbs Announces New First-of-Its-Kind Program to Make Tax Filing Free and Easy for Arizonans

Governor Encourages Arizonans to Use the New IRS Direct File Pilot Program

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs is upholding her commitment to put money back into taxpayers pockets by announcing a new, easy way for Arizonans to file their taxes for free. The IRS Direct File Pilot Program, a first-of-its-kind project will allow eligible Arizonans to file their state and federal returns directly through the IRS Direct File Pilot Program.

Arizona is one of a select few states participating in the pilot program, which starts in January 2024.

“Tax-filing is expensive and time consuming, but I am taking action to make it free and easy for Arizonans,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Arizona is one of the first states to participate in this program and I’m proud that we are putting money back into taxpayer pockets and making filing convenient and easy.”

“Anything that makes it easier for people to file taxes is a good thing,” said Arizona Department of Revenue Director Rob Woods. “The Department of Revenue is always seeking ways to help taxpayers have a simpler, smoother experience, and joining a pilot program that is already occurring at the federal level will ultimately provide a benefit to those we serve.”

For more information on the new IRS Direct File Pilot Program, click HERE.