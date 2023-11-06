The Methanol Institute Welcomes Cargill Ocean Transportation
As demonstrated by their methanol dual fuel vessel orders, Cargill is a first mover in the freight-trading segment”SINGAPORE, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Cargill Ocean Transportation as our newest member. Cargill Ocean Transportation is a leading freight-trading organization that charters around 650 vessels worldwide at any one time. Founded in 1956 in Geneva, Cargill Ocean Transportation benefits from the rich heritage and expert capabilities of Cargill’s global operations in food, agriculture and commodities trading.
— Greg Dolan, CEO - Methanol Institute
Every day and in everything they do, Cargill Ocean Transportation works to make shipping safer, greener and more responsible - both across its operations and the wider maritime industry. Cargill Ocean Transportation is one of the maritime industry’s leading proponents of, and investors in, efforts to achieve ambitious decarbonization goals. Cargill Ocean Transportation believes shipping will need to move to zero-carbon fuels to meet its decarbonization goals and methanol offers one such pathway. It is one of the most technologically ready of the zero-carbon options and Cargill Ocean Transportation are moving forward with investments to propel the industry forward.
In January 2023, Cargill Ocean Transportation announced orders for its first two methanol dual fuel kamsarmax bulk carriers with Mitsui & Co. Ltd., set for delivery in 2025-26. Two more methanol dual fuel kamsarmax bulk carriers were announced in April 2023 and a fifth in June 2023, all three with Denmark’s J Lauritzen. The five new vessels will be the world’s first methanol-fueled bulkers to enter commercial service and will help Cargill and its customers achieve their Scope 3 climate goals.
MI CEO Greg Dolan noted that "As demonstrated by their methanol dual-fuel vessel orders, Cargill is a first mover in the freight-trading segment. As Cargill tacks to methanol, MI looks forward to working with the shipping leader on their low carbon journey"
"Cargill is committed to making zero carbon shipping a reality and creating relevant decarb solutions for its customers", said Rakhi Rastogi, Shipping and Energy Analytics Lead for Cargill's ocean transportation business. “This commitment is reflected in our membership of the Methanol Institute, and through our engagement with MI, we aim to stay at the forefront of methanol developments, leverage the expertise of the MI's partner members, and lend our expertise to relevant MI committees."
To learn more about Cargill Ocean Transportation click HERE.
About the Methanol Institute
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the trade association for the global methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, shippers, and technology companies. MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.
Lawrence Navin
Methanol Institute
+1 703-248-3636
email us here