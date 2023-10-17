MDC invites the public to join Miss Missouri Teen at a women’s handgun workshop in Hartsburg Nov. 16

Body

HARTSBURG, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites women ages 14 and older to a women’s handgun program at Ammo Alley in Hartsburg on Nov. 16 from 6-8 p.m. Participants will be joined by Miss Missouri Teen, Gracyn Rouse to discuss firearms safety.

This workshop will teach participants the various parts and operation of handguns, ammunition, handgun safety, and shooting fundamentals. This workshop will include shooting at a climate-controlled indoor shooting range after a classroom learning portion. The classroom learning portion is offered free of charge, and the shooting portion will require a $15 shooting range fee per participant paid directly to Ammo Alley.

2023 Miss Missouri’s Teen, Gracyn Rouse of Thayer, MO, was crowned in June of this year. She is passionate about shooting sports and is the only female on her school’s trap shooting team. Miss Rouse will discuss firearm safety with participants of this event through the view of Project Child Safe, a program of the National Shooting Sports Foundation to promote firearms safety and education.

Handguns and ammunition for this event will be provided by MDC, but participants are welcome to bring their own unloaded, cased handguns if they provide their own new factory ammunition. This workshop is open to women ages 14 and older, and those ages 14-17 must attend with a parent or guardian who is also registered for the workshop. Registration for this event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zk8. Due to anticipated interest in this event and capacity limitations, those who arrive to the event and have not registered will not be allowed to participate. Questions about this event can be directed to Ashley Edwards at Ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov.

Ammo Alley is located at 11562 County Road 395 in Hartsburg.