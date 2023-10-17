NEWS RELEASE

Oct. 17, 2023

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Cox appoints Ryan Peters to Fourth District Juvenile Court

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 17, 2023) — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Ryan Peters to serve on the Fourth District Juvenile Court, filling a new position created during the 2023 General Legislative Session. Peters’ nomination requires confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“Ryan’s years of experience, legal skills and commitment to public service will serve the people of Utah well,” said Gov. Cox. “I’m grateful for his willingness to take on this new role in the Fourth District Juvenile Court.”

Peters currently serves as the Juab County Attorney, a position he has held since 2017. His duties include acting as the chief legal officer and advisor for all county departments and lead prosecutor in District, Juvenile and Justice Courts. He also supervised the opening of the Juab/Millard Children’s Justice Center in Nephi. Prior to this role, he served as Deputy County Attorney in the Utah County Attorney’s Office from 2007-2017. He also currently serves on the Utah Cold Case Review Board, the Utah Supreme Court Advisory Committee on the Rules of Criminal Procedure, the Fourth District Victim Rights Committee and the Juab/Millard Children’s Justice Center Advisory Board, where he currently serves as chair.

“I am honored to have been selected by Gov. Cox to be a Fourth District Juvenile Court Judge. I acknowledge the important responsibilities inherent in this position and, if confirmed, will be committed to upholding the law and serving the community with impartiality and integrity,” Peters said. “I am eager to contribute to the welfare of juveniles and families in our state through diligent judicial service.”

Peters graduated from Weber State University with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and a minor in Political Science and received his J.D. from Creighton University School of Law in Omaha, Nebraska.

